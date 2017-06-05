Wow! This Artist’s Stunning Balloon Art Will Take Your Breath Away

Masayoshi MatsumotoLong gone are the days of clowns in big red shoes twisting balloons into boring dogs or swords. The future is here, because you definitely won’t find these balloon animals at your average birthday party.

Masayoshi MatsumotoJapanese artist Masayoshi Matsumoto creates intricate imitations of animals, insects and plants using only balloons as his medium. Yes, you read that right—no glue, rubber bands, or tape allowed! This 26-year-old designs each masterpiece by simply blowing and twisting balloons. That’s it. No catch. And would you believe that he taught himself?

Masayoshi Matsumoto“I started making these seven years ago, I was really inspired by wildlife pictures and wanted to see if I could create realistic animals of my own,” Matsumoto told Metro.

The results are amazing (and surprisingly lifelike!). According to Matsumoto, it takes at least two hours to make just one balloon animal, and the more detailed ones take up to six. But despite this time-consuming process, Matsumoto doesn’t sell his work or offer his services for events. Sadly, after taking a photo and posting the finished product on his website, he pops it. Talk about a dynamic piece of art!

