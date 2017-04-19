George Orwell Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “At fifty, everyone has the face he deserves.”—George Orwell, writer, on January 21, 1950 ( “At fifty, everyone has the face he deserves.”—George Orwell, writer, on January 21, 1950 ( These are the funniest quotes of all time .)

"Nothing, only 'love one another.'" —William Henry Seward, U.S. Secretary of State (1861-1869), when asked if he had any last words, on October 10, 1872

"I have offended God and mankind because my work did not reach the quality it should have." --Leonardo da Vinci, artist, on May 2, 1519

"I'd like to thank the Academy for my lifetime achievement award that I will eventually get." —Donald O'Connor, performer, on September 27, 2003

"I am about to—or I am going to—die. Either expression is correct." —Dominique Bouhours, French grammarian, on May 27, 1702

"I did what I could." —Abbey Edward Paul, American writer, on March 14, 1989

"Life is still full of joy. Thumbs up for joy and adventure." —Maude Adams, actress, on July 17, 1953

"How did the Mets do today?" —Morris (Moe) Berg, baseball player, on May 29, 1972

"Everybody has got to die, but I have always believed an exception would be made in my case. What now?"—William Saroyan, American novelist, on May 18, 1981

"Happy." —Raphael, Italian artist, on April 6, 1520

"A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP [live long and prosper]."—Leonard Nimoy, actor, in his final tweet in 2015

"I should have asked for a stunt double!" —Vic Morrow, American actor, on July 23, 1982

"We all get the same amount of ice. The rich get it in the summer. The poor get it in the winter." —Bat Masterson, gunfighter, on October 25, 1921

"A King should die standing." —Louis XVIII, King of France, on September 16, 1824

"Don't be in such a hurry."—Billie Holiday, musical artist, on July 17, 1959

"I am sorry to trouble you chaps. I don't know how you get along so fast with the traffic on the roads these days." —Ian Fleming, English author, to ambulance drivers in Canterbury, Kent, England on August 11, 1964

"I'm looking for loopholes" —W.C. Fields, comedian, when asked why he was reading the Bible on his deathbed on December 25, 1946

