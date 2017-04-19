17 Unforgettable Last Words That’ll Make You Want to Plan Yours
These people had it all figured out.
George OrwellTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “At fifty, everyone has the face he deserves.”—George Orwell, writer, on January 21, 1950 (These are the funniest quotes of all time.)
William Henry SewardTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “Nothing, only ‘love one another.’” —William Henry Seward, U.S. Secretary of State (1861-1869), when asked if he had any last words, on October 10, 1872 MORE: Quotable quotes about the secret to happiness.
Leonardo da VinciTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “I have offended God and mankind because my work did not reach the quality it should have.” --Leonardo da Vinci, artist, on May 2, 1519 MORE: Thoughtful quotes about the power of forgiveness.
Donald O’ConnorTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “I’d like to thank the Academy for my lifetime achievement award that I will eventually get.” —Donald O’Connor, performer, on September 27, 2003 (These are the most memorable movie quotes of all time.)
Dominique BouhoursTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I am about to—or I am going to—die. Either expression is correct." —Dominique Bouhours, French grammarian, on May 27, 1702
Abbey Edward PaulTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I did what I could." —Abbey Edward Paul, American writer, on March 14, 1989
Maude AdamsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Life is still full of joy. Thumbs up for joy and adventure." —Maude Adams, actress, on July 17, 1953
Moe BergTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com “How did the Mets do today?” —Morris (Moe) Berg, baseball player, on May 29, 1972
William SaroyanTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Everybody has got to die, but I have always believed an exception would be made in my case. What now?"—William Saroyan, American novelist, on May 18, 1981
RaphaelTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Happy." —Raphael, Italian artist, on April 6, 1520
Leonard NimoyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A life is like a garden. Perfect moments can be had, but not preserved, except in memory. LLAP [live long and prosper]."—Leonard Nimoy, actor, in his final tweet in 2015
Vic MorrowTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I should have asked for a stunt double!" —Vic Morrow, American actor, on July 23, 1982
Bat MastersonTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "We all get the same amount of ice. The rich get it in the summer. The poor get it in the winter." —Bat Masterson, gunfighter, on October 25, 1921
Louis XVIIITatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "A King should die standing." —Louis XVIII, King of France, on September 16, 1824
Billie HolidayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "Don't be in such a hurry."—Billie Holiday, musical artist, on July 17, 1959
Ian FlemingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I am sorry to trouble you chaps. I don't know how you get along so fast with the traffic on the roads these days." —Ian Fleming, English author, to ambulance drivers in Canterbury, Kent, England on August 11, 1964
W.C. FieldsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com "I’m looking for loopholes" —W.C. Fields, comedian, when asked why he was reading the Bible on his deathbed on December 25, 1946
