Content continues below ad

Russia

Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com

In Russia, both boys and girls are given middle names based on their father's first name, a patronymic practice. For boys, the middle patronymic name usually has ovich, or evich, added to its ending. For girls, the middle patronymic name usually has ovna, or evna, added to its ending. People in Russia are often referred to by both their first and middle names, sort of the way parents in America use their children's full names when they're trying to get their attention (or yell at them). Close friends in Russia often forgo use of their first names completely, and use only patronymic names, when talking to each other.