17 Beauty Brands You’ve Been Pronouncing Wrong This Whole Time
No more getting weird looks at the beauty store.
L'Occitane en ProvenceTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: LOX-ee-tan on pro-VAHNS. Not: lock-it-ane ehn prah-vinse. Check out more time-tested beauty products.
GlossierTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: GLOSS-ee-ay. Not: gloss-ee-er. Find out if rinsing hair with cold water will make it, ahem, glossier.
Shu UemeraTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: shoo oo-eh-MOO-rah. Not: shuh um-er-uh.
KérastaseTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: CARE-uh-stoss. Not: care-uh-stace. Check out more drugstore products hair stylists love.
CaudalieTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: KOH-duh-lee. Not: caw-duh-lie. Learn how to say more commonly mispronounced company names.
BatisteTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: bat-EAST. Not: bat-ISS-tay. Dry shampoo comes in handy because you shouldn't wash your hair every day.
Laura MercierTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: LAW-ruh mer-see-YAY. Not: law-ruh mer-see-er.
ShiseidoTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: shee-SAY-doe. Not: shy-see-doe.
Frédéric FekkaiTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: fred-eh-REEK feh-KIE. Not: fred-er-ick feh-kay.
GivenchyTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: jhee-VON-shee. Not: guh-vin-chee.
La Roche-PosayTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: la roshe—poe-SAY. Not: la roe-shey—poe-sye.
OribeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: oar-BAY. Not: or-EYE-bee.
HermésTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: air-MESS. Not: her-meese.
OuaiTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: way. Not: OW-ay.
Yves Saint LaurentTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: eves SAN luh-RAHN. Not: ives saint law-rent. Don't miss these other commonly mispronounced fashion words.
BulgariTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: bool-guh-REE. Not: bull-GAY-ree.
LancômeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Say: LAWN-cohm. Not: lan-COHM.
