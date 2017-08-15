How to pronounce TRANSIENT Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comIt has two syllables not three, so it’s “transhent,” not “tran-zee-ent.” (Mind blown? Ours too.) The most complicated word in the English language is a lot shorter than you would expect.

How to pronounce STATUS Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comIt should be “stay-tus.” These are company names you've been mispronouncing this whole time.

How to pronounce PRELUDE Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com“Pray-lood” is incorrect; the proper pronunciation is “prel-yood.” More words that can get complicated? Food names. Here are ones that you're probably pronouncing wrong.

How to pronounce VALET Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comDownton Abbey got it right. It’s not a French word, so pronouncing the last syllable as “ay” is incorrect. It should be sounded as “val-it.” (Another fake French word: foyer, which is pronounced “foy-ur,” not “foy-ay.”)

How to pronounce FORTE Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comIf you’re discussing someone’s “forte,” as in a strength, the “e” is silent. “Fortay” is correct only if you’re using it as a musical term.

How to pronounce ERR Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comRhymes with “hair?” No, it rhymes with “her.”

How to pronounce GALA Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comShould be: “gay-luh.”

How to pronounce APPLICABLE Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comThe first syllable is the one that should be emphasized, as in app-lic-able, rather than app-lic-able.

How to pronounce SPHERICAL Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comIt's “sferr-i-kal,” not “sfeer-i-kal.”

How to pronounce DECREASE Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comIf you’re using it as a noun, it’s de-crease. If you’re using it as a verb, it’s de-crease.

How to pronounce CARAMEL Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com“Kah-ruh-mull” is the original way and still the preferred way, although “kar-mull,” which was once a Midwestern regional pronunciation, is also acceptable.

How to pronounce MAUVE Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comIt once rhymed with “stove,” but now the “au” is sounded as “aw.”

How to pronounce REGIME Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comThe first syllable is sounded as “ray.”

How to pronounce JOUST Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comIn the 13th century, it was pronounced (and spelled) like the word “just.”

How to pronounce EITHER Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com“Eee-thur” or “aye-thur”? “Eee-thur” is the preferred way. (And so is “nee-thur.”)

How to pronounce QUASI Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comToday it’s often pronounced “kwah-zee,” but it’s more correct to say “kway–zi.”

How to pronounce LONG-LIVED Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.comToday we say the “lived” as “livd,” but until the 20th century, it was pronounced “lyved.”

Comptroller Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com She doesn’t troll computers; she controls finances, which is why this management title is technically pronounced “con-tro-ller.” (These are She doesn’t troll computers; she controls finances, which is why this management title is technically pronounced “con-tro-ller.” (These are uncommon English words we don't use but really should be.)

Gyro Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com It may have the same root word as gyroscope, but this spinning Greek meat deserves a proper Greek pronunciation: “yee-roh.” (These It may have the same root word as gyroscope, but this spinning Greek meat deserves a proper Greek pronunciation: “yee-roh.” (These surprising words were added to the dictionary this year.)

Victuals Nicole Fornabaio/Rd.com This dated term for food rhymes with whittles, not rituals. This dated term for food rhymes with whittles, not rituals.

