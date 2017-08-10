The college application process is in full-swing for rising high school seniors, according to the College Board, a not-for-profit organization that helps more than seven million students each year prepare for college. The College Board recommends applying to anywhere from five to eight colleges, including some that are “likely to admit you,” some that may be “a bit of stretch,” and a number of what seem like “a good, realistic match.”

But what is a “good, realistic match” anyway?

Even a quick Internet search of “college acceptance rates” will tell you that it’s harder than ever to get into college. However, the College Board reports that fewer than 100 American schools are “highly selective” (accepting less than 25 percent of students), and close to 500 four-year colleges accept more than 75 percent of applicants. There are also many schools that accept all or most students who apply. The best way to get started is to see your high school guidance counselor to talk about the application process, the colleges that will suit you, and options for financial aid.

“Stay focused on what’s important to you and what you want to get out of the college experience,” the College Board advises, basing your choices on how well various colleges fit your needs and how your credentials stack up against what they consider to be their average accepted student. “Colleges care most about the academic work you’ve done in high school,” although they also look into what you’ve done outside the classroom. The most selective colleges also take SAT and ACT scores into account. In fact, the academic review site, niche.com, used test scores as a major criterion in its newly published list of the country’s most competitive colleges, basing their results on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Guidance counselors won’t tell you to choose a college based on which one is most competitive, but it’s certainly reasonable to consider college acceptance rates before filling out your applications. Accordingly, we’ve broken down Niche.com’s list of most selective colleges to map out the hardest colleges to get into, state-by-state (including the District of Columbia, but not including Alaska, Delaware, Nevada, or Wyoming due to a lack of information available for the study).

Tatiana Ayazo/ Rd.com

Alabama – University of Alabama Arizona – Arizona Christian University Arkansas – University of Arkansas California – California Institute of Technology Colorado – Colorado College Connecticut – Yale University D.C. – Georgetown University Florida – University of Miami Georgia – Emory University Hawaii – Brigham Young University at Hawaii Idaho – Northwest Nazarene University Illinois – University of Chicago/Northwestern Indiana – University of Notre Dame Iowa – Grinnell College Kansas – Sterling College-Kansas Kentucky – Berea College Louisiana – Tulane University Maine – Bowdoin College Maryland – Johns Hopkins University Massachusetts – Harvard University Michigan – University of Michigan at Ann Arbor Minnesota – Carleton College Mississippi – Mississippi Valley State University Missouri – Washington University in St. Louis Montana – Carroll College Nebraska – Union College New Hampshire – Dartmouth College New Jersey – Princeton University New Mexico – New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology New York – Columbia University North Carolina – Duke University North Dakota – University of Jamestown Ohio – Kenyon College Oklahoma – University of Tulsa Oregon – Reed College Pennsylvania – University of Pennsylvania Rhode Island – Brown University South Carolina – Clemson University South Dakota – Augustana College Tennessee – Vanderbilt University Texas – Rice University Utah – Brigham Young University Vermont – Middlebury College Virginia – Washington & Lee University Washington – Whitman College West Virginia – Concord University Wisconsin – University of Wisconsin

High school students: To improve your chances at getting into selective schools, bear in mind the following social media tips for college applicants.