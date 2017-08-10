This Map Shows the Toughest College to Get into in Every State
As college application rates climb and acceptance rates fall, it helps to know which schools will be the toughest nuts to crack.
The college application process is in full-swing for rising high school seniors, according to the College Board, a not-for-profit organization that helps more than seven million students each year prepare for college. The College Board recommends applying to anywhere from five to eight colleges, including some that are “likely to admit you,” some that may be “a bit of stretch,” and a number of what seem like “a good, realistic match.”
But what is a “good, realistic match” anyway?
Even a quick Internet search of “college acceptance rates” will tell you that it’s harder than ever to get into college. However, the College Board reports that fewer than 100 American schools are “highly selective” (accepting less than 25 percent of students), and close to 500 four-year colleges accept more than 75 percent of applicants. There are also many schools that accept all or most students who apply. The best way to get started is to see your high school guidance counselor to talk about the application process, the colleges that will suit you, and options for financial aid.
“Stay focused on what’s important to you and what you want to get out of the college experience,” the College Board advises, basing your choices on how well various colleges fit your needs and how your credentials stack up against what they consider to be their average accepted student. “Colleges care most about the academic work you’ve done in high school,” although they also look into what you’ve done outside the classroom. The most selective colleges also take SAT and ACT scores into account. In fact, the academic review site, niche.com, used test scores as a major criterion in its newly published list of the country’s most competitive colleges, basing their results on acceptance rates and SAT/ACT test scores using data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Guidance counselors won’t tell you to choose a college based on which one is most competitive, but it’s certainly reasonable to consider college acceptance rates before filling out your applications. Accordingly, we’ve broken down Niche.com’s list of most selective colleges to map out the hardest colleges to get into, state-by-state (including the District of Columbia, but not including Alaska, Delaware, Nevada, or Wyoming due to a lack of information available for the study).
Tatiana Ayazo/ Rd.com
- Alabama – University of Alabama
- Arizona – Arizona Christian University
- Arkansas – University of Arkansas
- California – California Institute of Technology
- Colorado – Colorado College
- Connecticut – Yale University
- D.C. – Georgetown University
- Florida – University of Miami
- Georgia – Emory University
- Hawaii – Brigham Young University at Hawaii
- Idaho – Northwest Nazarene University
- Illinois – University of Chicago/Northwestern
- Indiana – University of Notre Dame
- Iowa – Grinnell College
- Kansas – Sterling College-Kansas
- Kentucky – Berea College
- Louisiana – Tulane University
- Maine – Bowdoin College
- Maryland – Johns Hopkins University
- Massachusetts – Harvard University
- Michigan – University of Michigan at Ann Arbor
- Minnesota – Carleton College
- Mississippi – Mississippi Valley State University
- Missouri – Washington University in St. Louis
- Montana – Carroll College
- Nebraska – Union College
- New Hampshire – Dartmouth College
- New Jersey – Princeton University
- New Mexico – New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
- New York – Columbia University
- North Carolina – Duke University
- North Dakota – University of Jamestown
- Ohio – Kenyon College
- Oklahoma – University of Tulsa
- Oregon – Reed College
- Pennsylvania – University of Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island – Brown University
- South Carolina – Clemson University
- South Dakota – Augustana College
- Tennessee – Vanderbilt University
- Texas – Rice University
- Utah – Brigham Young University
- Vermont – Middlebury College
- Virginia – Washington & Lee University
- Washington – Whitman College
- West Virginia – Concord University
- Wisconsin – University of Wisconsin
High school students: To improve your chances at getting into selective schools, bear in mind the following social media tips for college applicants.
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.