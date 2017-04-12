19 Gifts to Really Spoil Mom This Mother’s Day
Your mom may say she doesn't expect a gift for this Mother's Day, but you know she does. As she always puts you above everything else, so surprise her and use this as your opportunity to show her you know how special she truly is.
Fat cat yoga matvia, lookatdatmat.comForget trendy and over-priced yoga pants—what your yoga-loving mom really wants is an adorable new yoga mat featuring a fat cat lounging in different poses. It's guaranteed to help her crack a smile, even when she's on her tenth sun salutation of the day. As the website says, "na'meow'ste." Dat Mat Fat Cat Yoga Mat, $39.99; lookatdatmat.com
Customized coffee cupvia, celebrtewithsophies.comMonogrammed cups are so last year. What will really help Mom start her day off on the right foot is a coffee mug with a whimsical drawing of her on it that really lets her know how much you appreciate her! You get to choose the character's hair color, hair style, and skin tone. The mug reads, "You make life sweet!"—and you know she does! (Don't miss these sweet quotes about mothers that will make you call yours.) philoSophies You Make Life Sweet Mug, $24; celebrtewithsophies.com
Charging kitvia, belkin.comMom's batteries will never run out—on her phone, at least. This all-in-one charging collection for her iPhone includes a cable, home charger, car charger, and a mobile battery pack, and gives her loads of extra power, even when she's cheering you on at your swim meet or chaperoning your sister to the Bruno Mars' concert. Plus, it comes in rose gold! Belkin: MIXIT↑™ Metallic Colormatch Charge Kit + Cable, $100; belkin.com
Content continues below ad
Help her discover her rootsvia, 23andMe.comIf your mom has ever wondered why she has blue eyes and her brother has brown, help her trace her roots with a DNA kit. It breaks down her (and your!) global ancestry by percentages, and can even connect her with long-lost family members who share similar DNA. The site that administers the test, 23andme, is offering a "We <3 Mom Genes" special from April 14, 2017 to May 15, 2017 with $20 off their ancestry kit. Ancestry service, $79, 23andme.com
Vertical garden with chalkboard framevia, windowbox.comIs your mom the best cook you know? She'll always have fresh herbs on hand thanks to this hanging vertical garden with a cute chalkboard frame. If she needs to add a bit of color and earthiness to a stale space, this is a gift that will be greatly appreciated. (Note: Seeds are not included.) Vertical garden with chalkboard frame, $142.97; windowbox.com
Chic sunniesMatthew Cohen/RD.comIf the last time your mom bought herself a new pair of sunglasses was only because you ran hers over with your bike long before you had your driver's license, treat her to a new luxe pair. These cat-eye sunglasses are now so retro that they're hip. To make sure your gift is extra-flattering for her, here's how to find the best sunglasses by face shape. L.A.M.B. LA522-CRY, $229, tura.com
Content continues below ad
Copper potsvia, unitycarts.comShe's probably seen it on countless infomercials: This cookware set is infused with real copper, which is said to be the ultimate in heat conductivity and distribution, and also has a Cerami-Tech non-stick coating. It's easy to clean, and works as a roasting pan, fryer, rice cooker, steamer, stockpot, wok, and baking dish. Use it for everything from pasta to steak to frying chicken. Copper Chef 5-Piece System, $89, Amazon.com
Japanese matcha tea setvia, pumelia.comFor the mom who always starts her day with a cup of tea, give her an experience that will turn her daily routine into a special "me" time ritual. The matcha tea set includes everything needed to whisk up a traditional cup of frothy green tea in mere minutes. The beauty of a gift such as this is that it's also an experience you can share—consider starting a tradition of tea time together! Not to mention, matcha tea has great health benefits so this is a gift that keeps on giving. Japanese Matcha Tea Set, $67, pumeli.com
Crock-Pot and ready-to-go mealsvia, omahasteaks.comThese meals can be stored in the freezer and used anytime to make dinner easier than ever. (Any night mom doesn't have to cook dinner is a good one!) You get the Crock-Pot and four ready-to-toss-in meals. Choose her favorites from: chicken and dumplings, white chicken chili, rustic Italian beef stew, beef bourguignon, Cuban mojo pork, rustic french stew, and jambalaya and rice. Once she's worn those out, share these delicious slow-cooker recipes with her. Omaha Steaks Crock-Pot and Crock-Pot Meals, $120, omahasteaks.com
Content continues below ad
Countertop compost binvia, cliffspencer.netIs your mom trying to reduce her carbon footprint? Composting has never been easier or more artful—not to mention stink-free—than with this countertop compost bin. Toss in your scraps (coffee grounds, lemon and lime peels, uneaten bananas) then transfer to your outdoor garden compost. Noaway Countertop Compost Bin, $150; cliffspencer.net
Girlboss pouchvia, pinklily.comSorry dad, we all know who is really in charge around here! Show mom some appreciation with this pouch that can be used for makeup, pens, her tablet, and more. What mom doesn't want to be reminded about how cool and powerful she is on Mother's Day? Girlboss pouch, $18, pinklily.com
"Do not disturb" sampler kitvia, birchbox.comYou know all those times your mom said you weren't interrupting her? You were. Show her you finally get it and treat her to a luxe subscription box filled with pampering bath and body products, teas, candy, and a book on hygge. Birchbox Do Not Disturb Box, $56, birchbox.com
Content continues below ad
Lavender-infused slipper socksvia, mixny.comThese socks keep Mom's feet nice and cozy and even have a pocket for her phone—just the thing for your Netflix binge. Plus they're infused with lavender, so she'll keep her calm, no matter how creepy The Walking Dead gets. Lavender-infused slipper socks, $25, mixny.com
Message in a locketvia, thegrommet.comInstead of a photo, give Mom a personalized message to hold onto in her locket. They come with a pre-selected message and an extra slip of paper so you can write your own. Fortune & Frame's Flowered Vines Fortune Lockets, $135; thegrommet.com.
Family tree necklacevia, isabellegrceyjewlery.comThis lovely necklace is the perfect way for mom to keep her whole family close to her heart. She can represent her entire family with little 24-karat gold nuggets. You can add her name, your last name, or anything else you want that's 20 characters or less. Isabelle Grace Tribe Love Necklace, $175; isabellegracejewelry.com
Content continues below ad
Tasty gift basketvia, 1800baskets.comEven when she says she's on a diet, you know mom secretly loves her sweets. This "Planted with Love" Gift Basket comes with cookies, sweets, and treats from Fannie May, Cheryl's Cookies, and The Popcorn Factory and a chocolate cake in a terra-cota pot—all packaged in a planter that she can use for years to come. Planted with Love Gift Basket, $49.99; 1-800-BASKETS.com
The ultimate blow dryervia, dyson.comIf your mom is the type who fantasizes about having the time and/or money for regular salon blowouts, she'll love the Dyson Supersonic. It has won rave reviews from those in the know for its 13-blade motor, high velocity air stream, weight, and temperature control. The limited edition Mother's Day version comes in its own pink leather case. Dyson Supersonic Mother's Day Edition, from $399; dyson.com
A manicure and pedicuremantigomo/ShutterstockNope. Not the DIY kind or even one you "do" for her. But you don't know which salon she'll like, you say? Get her a SpaFinder gift card that are redeemable at spas across the country. (They offer them for a full range of services, not only nails.) SpaFinder gift card, SpaFinder.com
Content continues below ad
Mom charm banglevia, alexandani.comLet Mom know that she's your hero with this darling bangle. The large charm features a peony, which the website calls the "Queen of the garden, symbolically encompassing the maternal traits of healing, love's blessing, and bravery." Tough to top that! Alex and Ani Mom Charm bangle, $28; alexandani.com
Rose skincare setvia, peterthomasroth.comIndulge her with a rose skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth that's as beautiful as it is effective. The kit includes Rose Stem Cell Bio-Repair Gel Mask and Cleansing Gel, Mega Rich Intensive Anti-Aging Cellular Eye Cream, and Pink Bombshell Lip Balm all packaged in a rose-printed clutch. Peter Thomas Roth Rose 4-Piece Kit, $65; PeterThomasRoth.com Research by Aly Walansky
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.