Julie & Julia via imdb.com Meryl Streep stars as the famous chef and cookbook writer Julia Child in this charming ode to the romance of cooking. Stanley Tucci shines as her devoted husband. Half the film follows Child's adventures, while the other half focuses on Julie, played by the fetching Amy Adams. She plays the real-life blogger who struggled to follow Child's recipes and documented her success and disasters online. These are the baking mistakes you probably don't know you're making

Ratatouille via imdb.com Disney's ode to French cuisine follows a determined little rodent, Remy, on his adventures to become a chef. Remy befriends a garbage boy named Alfredo Linguini with the same dream. The two aspiring chefs clash with a villainous restaurant owner to perfect the famous soup. Everything rests on getting a great review from a food critic. At the end the two open a bistro, "La Ratatouille." Bon Appetit!

No Reservations via imdb.com Catherine Zeta-Jones and Aaron Eckhardt play star-crossed chefs competing for culinary perfection. Catherine loses her edge once she's forced to take care of her niece, Abigail Breslin, after a family accident. Aaron comes aboard to help out as her kitchen underling, but his skills threaten to take over the lead role. It's the perfect love-hate conflict to stir up some love. Highlights include gorgeous shots of artistic food platings.

Chocolat via imdb.com Juliette Binoche sparkles as the single mom owner of La Chocolaterie Maya where the ingredients are literally dusted with magic. Johnny Depp plays the handsome gypsy who shows up to sweep Juliette off her feet. Your mouth will water as the camera pans across the delectable delights. The scene where the oppressive mayor played by Alfred Molina finally indulges in some chocolate is a celebration of giving into temptation. Watch with a box of bonbons close by! Here's what it's like to be a professional chocolate taster

Waitress via imdb.com Keri Russell stars as a talented pie-maker trapped in a bad marriage in this film that was adapted into a hit Broadway musical. Russell's trapped by circumstance after she finds herself pregnant, but she unleashes transformative power when she bakes her famous pies. This movie is all about women's creativity in the kitchen. Look out for pies with names like "Marshmallow Mermaid" and "Bad Baby." Nathan Fillion shows up as her doctor-love interest, but the highlights take place in the kitchen!

The Hundred Foot Journey via imdb.com This delightful dramedy uses fusion cooking to send a positive message about multicultural acceptance. An Indian family fleeing violence finds a haven in a tiny French town. They buy a restaurant to start over, but soon find themselves embroiled in competition with the bistro next door. Helen Mirren has a stake in the other restaurant so she tries to sabotage the Indian café. But she learns a big lesson when townspeople vandalize the new start-up. Soon enough, competing chefs are falling in love as they combine ingredients in a delectable merger of recipes and cultures.

Like Water for Chocolate via imdb.com This beautiful Mexican romance is infused with magic and the mysteries of every great cook. It follows the story of a young woman whose food has the power to affect who ever consumes it with her mood at the time. Her tears cause intense emotion. And when she adds in some rose petals passions rise. She's forbidden her great love because of class differences, but the magical recipes keep the two close.

Pieces of April via imdb.com Katie Holmes and Patricia Clarkson play mother and daughter in this drama about the stress of making Thanksgiving dinner. It's hard enough to get the special meal perfect, but when the oven breaks pressure skyrockets. Holmes's makeshift meal and limited cooking skills are crises enough without adding in mom's cancer. Good food, family, and a little help from your friends prove that comfort food really does have the power to heal.

Big Night via imdb.com Critics loved this cinematic love letter to Italian cooking. Stanley Tucci and Tony Shalhoub shine as rivalrous brothers trying to keep their restaurant afloat. When a famed singer is supposed to make an appearance the two throw everything into creating a perfect feast for the big night. The stakes are high in this ode to culinary perfection, but the celebrated guest never shows. It's the meal of a lifetime and a true celebration of Italian cuisine. Here's what professional chefs order when they dine at Italian restaurants

Soul Food via imdb.com This popular movie takes place around the crowded, lively dinner table of an African-American family dealing with their matriarch's illness. The table overflows with comfort staples like macaroni and cheese, fried chicken, potato salad, and mouthwatering biscuits. Vanessa Williams, Nia Long, and Vivica A. Fox show up as sisters who know that all good cooking comes from the heart. Love really is food for the soul. Watch the best sister movies to keep the family theme going.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory via imdb.com The best parts of the Gene Wilder classic are the set pieces in the factory that show us how Everlasting Gobstoppers get made or how to turn a person into a blueberry. With chocolate rivers, golden eggs, and edible tea cups, you'll be craving candy in no time! The early musical number about "The Candy Man," is a special treat that's satisfying and delicious.

Burnt via imdb.com Bradley Cooper gets bossy with love interest Sienna Miller in this romantic drama about earning hard-to-get ratings for top-notch cuisine. Cooper is a chef trying to get his edge back after rehab. Cooking is a high-stakes art form, but its true power is the way it allows redemption—with some romance on the side. Look out for plated masterpieces that will make foodies swoon.

Bradley Cooper gets bossy with love interest Sienna Miller in this romantic drama about earning hard-to-get ratings for top-notch cuisine. Cooper is a chef trying to get his edge back after rehab. Cooking is a high-stakes art form, but its true power is the way it allows redemption—with some romance on the side. Look out for plated masterpieces that will make foodies swoon.

