No, This Nap Bar Isn’t For Partying—It’s For Sleeping!

If you love sleep—and let’s be honest, who doesn’t?—you’re definitely going to need this amazing nap bar in your life ASAP. Siesta & Go just opened its doors in Madrid, and the world will never be the same. Like similar establishments in big cities worldwide, Siesta & Go operates on two major principles: “Cities are exhausting. Napping is good for you,” Refinery29 writes.

Can’t argue with that! Scientific research even backs it up. Plenty of studies have found that sleep can help lower your risk for disease, make healthy choices, and improve your mood. Plus, a nap is also just one of those “small pleasures of life,” according to the nap bar’s website. (Don’t miss these tips to get the best sleep ever, according to sleep doctors.)

via Siestaandgo.comSiesta & Go rents both private and shared napping rooms for around $14 to $16 per hour (you can also pay by the minute!). If you don’t pre-book a bed, you can just stop by to see if any of the 19 available beds are free.

But wait, there’s more! For those who just need some peace and quiet, the nap bar also offers workspaces and lounges for rent were visitors can study, catch up on emails, or just read a good book. While you’re there, lounge in an armchair, sip on some coffee, bundle up in slippers and nightshirts, and skim a newspaper. You’ll be living in the lap of luxury in no time.

Worried about hygiene? Don’t fret—everything gets professionally cleaned, and all bedding and clothing are single-use.

