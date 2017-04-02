My idea of happiness Floral Deco/Shutterstock "A quiet secluded life in the country, with the possibility of being useful to people to whom it is easy to do good, and who are not accustomed to have it done to them; then work which one hopes may be of some use; then rest, nature, books, music, love for one's neighbor—such is my idea of happiness." —Leo Tolstoy (These are the "A quiet secluded life in the country, with the possibility of being useful to people to whom it is easy to do good, and who are not accustomed to have it done to them; then work which one hopes may be of some use; then rest, nature, books, music, love for one's neighbor—such is my idea of happiness." —Leo Tolstoy (These are the 26 secrets of happiness .)

Sun shining on rain Floral Deco/Shutterstock "'Is the spring coming?' he said. 'What is it like?' ...'It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine, and things pushing up and working under the earth.'" —Frances Hodgson Burnett, The Secret Garden (These are "'Is the spring coming?' he said. 'What is it like?' ...'It is the sun shining on the rain and the rain falling on the sunshine, and things pushing up and working under the earth.'" —Frances Hodgson Burnett,(These are America's most beautiful places to visit in the spring .)

The sheer surging of life Floral Deco/Shutterstock "He was mastered by the sheer surging of life, the tidal wave of being, the perfect joy of each separate muscle, joint, and sinew in that it was everything that was not death, that it was aglow and rampant, expressing itself in movement, flying exultantly under the stars." —Jack London

Content continues below ad

Kisses them gently Floral Deco/Shutterstock "I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says 'Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.'" —Lewis Carroll "I wonder if the snow loves the trees and fields, that it kisses them so gently? And then it covers them up snug, you know, with a white quilt; and perhaps it says 'Go to sleep, darlings, till the summer comes again.'" —Lewis Carroll

A glow of crimson Floral Deco/Shutterstock "These people have learned not from books, but in the fields, in the wood, on the river bank. Their teachers have been the birds themselves, when they sang to them, the sun when it left a glow of crimson behind it at setting, the very trees, and wild herbs." —Anton Chekhov "These people have learned not from books, but in the fields, in the wood, on the river bank. Their teachers have been the birds themselves, when they sang to them, the sun when it left a glow of crimson behind it at setting, the very trees, and wild herbs." —Anton Chekhov

The beat of the universe Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with Nature." —Joseph Campbell "The goal of life is to make your heartbeat match the beat of the universe, to match your nature with Nature." —Joseph Campbell

Content continues below ad

The perfect nourishment Floral Deco/Shutterstock "To sit in the shade on a fine day, and look upon verdure, is the most perfect refreshment." —Jane Austen

Mirror the stars Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The tides are in our veins, we still mirror the stars, life is your child, but there is in me, older and harder than life and more impartial, the eye that watched before there was an ocean." —Robinson Jeffers "The tides are in our veins, we still mirror the stars, life is your child, but there is in me, older and harder than life and more impartial, the eye that watched before there was an ocean." —Robinson Jeffers

Her early leaf's a flower Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Nature's first green is gold, Her hardest hue to hold. Her early leaf's a flower; But only so an hour. Then leaf subsides to leaf. So Eden sank to grief, So dawn goes down to day. Nothing gold can stay." —Robert Frost

Content continues below ad

Breathe the air Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth." —Henry David Thoreau "Live in each season as it passes; breathe the air, drink the drink, taste the fruit, and resign yourself to the influence of the earth." —Henry David Thoreau

Like trees, alive and breathing Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Not just beautiful, though—the stars are like the trees in the forest, alive and breathing. And they're watching me." —Haruki Murakami "Not just beautiful, though—the stars are like the trees in the forest, alive and breathing. And they're watching me." —Haruki Murakami

Glitter in the sky Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The glitter in the sky looks as if I could scoop it all up in my hands and let the stars swirl and touch one another, but they are so distant, so very far apart, that they cannot feel the warmth of each other, even though they are made of burning." —Beth Revis, Across the Universe

Content continues below ad

The sea is emotion Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The sea is emotion incarnate. It loves, hates, and weeps. It defies all attempts to capture it with words and rejects all shackles. No matter what you say about it, there is always that which you can't." —Christopher Paolini "The sea is emotion incarnate. It loves, hates, and weeps. It defies all attempts to capture it with words and rejects all shackles. No matter what you say about it, there is always that which you can't." —Christopher Paolini

Roses over diamonds Floral Deco/Shutterstock "I'd rather have roses on my table than diamonds on my neck." —Emma Goldman (Find out the meanings behind rose colors.)

Eternal sunrise, eternal sunset Floral Deco/Shutterstock "This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never all dried at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor is ever rising. Eternal sunrise, eternal sunset, eternal dawn and gloaming, on sea and continents and islands, each in its turn, as the round earth rolls." —John Muir "This grand show is eternal. It is always sunrise somewhere; the dew is never all dried at once; a shower is forever falling; vapor is ever rising. Eternal sunrise, eternal sunset, eternal dawn and gloaming, on sea and continents and islands, each in its turn, as the round earth rolls." —John Muir

Content continues below ad

Nature's peace Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of autumn." —John Muir "Climb the mountains and get their good tidings. Nature's peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds will blow their own freshness into you, and the storms their energy, while cares will drop away from you like the leaves of autumn." —John Muir

If I were a tree Floral Deco/Shutterstock "If I were a tree, I would have no reason to love a human." —Maggie Stiefvater "If I were a tree, I would have no reason to love a human." —Maggie Stiefvater

Home Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Nature is not a place to visit. It is home." —Gary Snyder "Nature is not a place to visit. It is home." —Gary Snyder

Content continues below ad

Nature is imagination itself Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself." —William Blake "The tree which moves some to tears of joy is in the eyes of others only a green thing that stands in the way. Some see nature all ridicule and deformity... and some scarce see nature at all. But to the eyes of the man of imagination, nature is imagination itself." —William Blake

A haunted house Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Nature is a haunted house—but Art—is a house that tries to be haunted." —Emily Dickinson

Poetry of the earth Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The poetry of the earth is never dead." —John Keats "The poetry of the earth is never dead." —John Keats

Content continues below ad

Heavy with evening dew Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Quiet stars and the still of expectation. The eucalyptus branches heavy with evening dew, their feet shuffling woodchips, braiding eights in the silver grass, and edging hillocks from the first mulch of fall." —Will Chancellor "Quiet stars and the still of expectation. The eucalyptus branches heavy with evening dew, their feet shuffling woodchips, braiding eights in the silver grass, and edging hillocks from the first mulch of fall." —Will Chancellor

Have a good look Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The world's big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark." —John Muir "The world's big and I want to have a good look at it before it gets dark." —John Muir

Onrush of scenery Floral Deco/Shutterstock "I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery—air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, 'This is what it is to be happy."' —Sylvia Plath "I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery—air, mountains, trees, people. I thought, 'This is what it is to be happy."' —Sylvia Plath

Content continues below ad

Sleepy murmurs of the forest Floral Deco/Shutterstock "But especially he loved to run in the dim twilight of the summer midnights, listening to the subdued and sleepy murmurs of the forest, reading signs and sounds as a man may read a book, and seeking for the mysterious something that called—called, waking or sleeping, at all times, for him to come." —Jack London "But especially he loved to run in the dim twilight of the summer midnights, listening to the subdued and sleepy murmurs of the forest, reading signs and sounds as a man may read a book, and seeking for the mysterious something that called—called, waking or sleeping, at all times, for him to come." —Jack London

Refrains of nature Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Those who contemplate the beauty of the earth find reserves of strength that will endure as long as life lasts... There is something infinitely healing in the repeated refrains of nature—the assurance that dawn comes after night, and spring after winter." —Rachel Carson

Rise up rooted Floral Deco/Shutterstock "If we surrendered to earth's intelligence we could rise up rooted, like trees." —Rainer Maria Rilke "If we surrendered to earth's intelligence we could rise up rooted, like trees." —Rainer Maria Rilke

Content continues below ad

The butterfly Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The butterfly counts not months but moments; and has time enough." —Rabindranith Tagore

Like an old dream Floral Deco/Shutterstock "I felt like lying down by the side of the trail and remembering it all. The woods do that to you, they always look familiar, long lost, like the face of a long-dead relative, like an old dream, like a piece of forgotten song drifting across the water, most of all like golden eternities of past childhood or past manhood and all the living and the dying and the heartbreak that went on a million years ago and the clouds as they pass overhead seem to testify (by their own lonesome familiarity) to this feeling." —Jack Kerouac

Different kinds of weather Floral Deco/Shutterstock "In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours." —Mark Twain "In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours." —Mark Twain

Content continues below ad

Lovely, dark, and deep Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep." —Robert Frost "The woods are lovely, dark and deep. But I have promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep." —Robert Frost

Growing through the crack Floral Deco/Shutterstock "I like it when a flower or a little tuft of grass grows through a crack in the concrete. It's so [expletive] heroic." —George Carlin

Smell like dirt Floral Deco/Shutterstock "In the spring, at the end of the day, you should smell like dirt." —Margaret Atwood

Content continues below ad

Nature brings solace Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The best remedy for those who are afraid, lonely or unhappy is to go outside, somewhere where they can be quite alone with the heavens, nature and God. Because only then does one feel that all is as it should be and that God wishes to see people happy, amidst the simple beauty of nature. As longs as this exists, and it certainly always will, I know that then there will always be comfort for every sorrow, whatever the circumstances may be. And I firmly believe that nature brings solace in all troubles." —Anne Frank

Tiger, bird, man Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Tiger got to hunt, bird got to fly; Man got to sit and wonder 'why, why, why?' Tiger got to sleep, bird got to land; Man got to tell himself he understand." —Kurt Vonnegut

Music in the roar of the deep sea Floral Deco/Shutterstock "There is a pleasure in the pathless woods, There is a rapture on the lonely shore, There is society, where none intrudes, By the deep sea, and music in its roar: I love not man the less, but Nature more." —George Gordon Byron

Content continues below ad

Hummed of mystery Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Once there were brook trout in the streams in the mountains. You could see them standing in the amber current where the white edges of their fins wimpled softly in the flow. They smelled of moss in your hand. Polished and muscular and torsional. On their backs were vermiculate patterns that were maps of the world in its becoming. Maps and mazes. Of a thing which could not be put back. Not be made right again. In the deep glens where they lived all things were older than man and they hummed of mystery." —Cormac McCarthy

Her secret Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Adopt the pace of nature: her secret is patience." —Ralph Waldo Emerson (Here are 8 ways that patience is good for your health.)

Silence to touch souls Floral Deco/Shutterstock "We need to find God, and he cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence. See how nature—trees, flowers, grass—grows in silence; see the stars, the moon and the sun, how they move in silence... We need silence to be able to touch souls." —Mother Teresa (Don't miss these other "We need to find God, and he cannot be found in noise and restlessness. God is the friend of silence. See how nature—trees, flowers, grass—grows in silence; see the stars, the moon and the sun, how they move in silence... We need silence to be able to touch souls." —Mother Teresa (Don't miss these other inspiring Mother Teresa quotes .)

Content continues below ad

Atom by atom Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Nature never hurries. Atom by atom, little by little she achieves her work." —Ralph Waldo Emerson "Nature never hurries. Atom by atom, little by little she achieves her work." —Ralph Waldo Emerson

Beauty everywhere Floral Deco/Shutterstock "If you truly love Nature, you will find beauty everywhere." —Vincent Van Gogh "If you truly love Nature, you will find beauty everywhere." —Vincent Van Gogh

In praise of a walk Floral Deco/Shutterstock "An early morning walk is a blessing for the whole day." —Henry David Thoreau "An early morning walk is a blessing for the whole day." —Henry David Thoreau

Content continues below ad

Flowers Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Flowers are the sweetest things that God ever made and forgot to put a soul into." —Henry Ward Beecher (This is "Flowers are the sweetest things that God ever made and forgot to put a soul into." —Henry Ward Beecher (This is what your favorite flower says about you .)

Nature takes its time Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished." —Lao Tzu "Nature does not hurry, yet everything is accomplished." —Lao Tzu

Nature, the master Floral Deco/Shutterstock "Choose only one master–Nature." —Rembrandt "Choose only one master–Nature." —Rembrandt

Content continues below ad

Rejoice like a child Floral Deco/Shutterstock "All my life through, the new sights of Nature made me rejoice like a child." —Marie Curie "All my life through, the new sights of Nature made me rejoice like a child." —Marie Curie

A leaf of grass Floral Deco/Shutterstock "I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars." —Walt Whitman "I believe a leaf of grass is no less than the journey-work of the stars." —Walt Whitman

Mad with joy Floral Deco/Shutterstock "People from a planet without flowers would think we must be mad with joy the whole time to have such things about us." —Iris Murdoch "People from a planet without flowers would think we must be mad with joy the whole time to have such things about us." —Iris Murdoch

Content continues below ad

Nature's lush carpet Floral Deco/Shutterstock "To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug." —Helen Keller "To me a lush carpet of pine needles or spongy grass is more welcome than the most luxurious Persian rug." —Helen Keller

Power of a pebble Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The least movement is of importance to all nature. The entire ocean is affected by a pebble." —Blaise Pascal "The least movement is of importance to all nature. The entire ocean is affected by a pebble." —Blaise Pascal

Source of inspiration Floral Deco/Shutterstock "The richness I achieve comes from Nature, the source of my inspiration." —Claude Monet

"The richness I achieve comes from Nature, the source of my inspiration." —Claude Monet

Content continues below ad