TATSIANAMA/ShutterstockSmartphones have afforded us frills. The pocket staple of basically every person in 2017 has more computing power than a spacecraft and more space than 88,888 floppy disks. However, smartphones do fall short in a department which the bulky Nokias of old still rule supreme: battery life.

Some may say the solution to a top right red bar staring you down constantly may be further innovation in battery technology. But there is another way, and it involves throwing the battery out the window entirely.

A group of researchers from the University of Washington are using Soviet-era technology to make this sans-cell cell a reality. The cell phone uses radio waves which are transmitted from a separate base to power the unit instead of a standard battery.

The functionality of the phone is pretty limited; it can transmit audio and receive audio, but can't do so simultaneously. It's a technology which has practical applications when the phone is strictly being used as a phone—don't expect to find Space Invader pre-loaded on this model.

The hardware itself looks more like the innards of a computer than a standard smartphone, but the pared-down design allows it to function on the least-required energy possible.

For this phone, data overages are a thing of the past.

Source: Smithsonian