Since 1892, the prestigious Norland College in Bath, England, has been prepping students for jobs as nannies for the rich and famous—including the Royal family. Other childcare classes might teach students about child development, first aid, and diaper changes, but this school takes it a few steps forward.

It's the last day of a brilliant first year for Set 40! Have a lovely summer ☀️

Nannies-in-training are now learning how to deal with terrorism straight from former U.K. Director of Counter Terrorism Brigadier Paul Gibson. In a one-day course, Brigadier Gibson, now director of Security Complex Environment Group, taught the students how to spot kidnappers and what information to keep off social media.

“Our training provides the nannies with a foundation to think ahead and prepare for potentially threatening changes in their environment, a skill they can apply to every aspect of their lives,” Brigadier Gibson told The Telegraph.

In light of recent tragedies in Manchester and London, it’s easy to see why the high-profile families who hire Norland students might be worried about being targeted. After all, Prince William and Kate Middleton hired Norland graduate Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo to care for Prince George. (By the way, don’t miss the adorable photos of Prince George at his aunt’s wedding.)

Have you got what it takes to be a Norland Nanny like Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Maria Borrallo? We go inside the college

Other famous parents who have hired Norland nannies include Queen Elizabeth II and Mick Jagger. Check out more cool facts and scandals about Queen Elizabeth II.

If kidnappers do get close, the captors don’t stand a chance against these Norland students, who learn how to do Taekwondo. They even practice keeping control of a stroller while putting an attacker in a headlock, according to Daily Mail.

At a race track, the future nannies also learn safe driving techniques. And that doesn’t just mean slick roads from nasty weather—they also learn how to dodge the paparazzi and break through roadblocks.

Find out what Norland students learn whilst studying for the unique BA(Hons) and #NorlandDiploma #NorlandNannySkills #UniqueTraining #SkidPan

When they’re not learning how to fight off kidnappers and aggressive photographers, Norland College students also learn how to support a family with skills ranging from cooking and sewing to giving children emotional support. Classes aren’t boring, though. Nannies know kids love to have fun, so the students learn to make colorful “moon sand,” paint faces, sew finger puppets, and create “story sacks” complete with books and stuffed animals.

Making moon sand and face painting. 🐸

“Every family and child is different—there’s no ‘one size fits all’ solution, so they need to have plenty of different strategies in their toolbox so they can understand how the family operates,” Norland Vice Principal Mandy Donaldson told Business Insider.

By the end of their three-year studies, nannies graduate with an Honours-level Bachelors of Arts in early years development and learning validated by University of Gloucestershire. With that degree, they can take a yearlong paid placement with a nursery, special needs school, or hospital to get hands-on experience. When the placement is over, they’ll earn a Norland Diploma.

Newly qualified nannies make about £22,000 ($28,487) a year, but those with more experience can make a £75,000 ($97,132) salary, according to Business Insider.

The Norland uniform itself is strict—no big earrings, nail polish, or wristwatches—but it also means responsibility. When representing such a prestigious school, the students must act prim and proper. In uniform, they can’t buy fast food, chew gum, or wear headphones, according to Business Insider. But they’re still free to enjoy views from beautiful English hills.

What better way to finish the week? #SoNorland #igersbath

