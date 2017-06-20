Courtesy DisneyAlthough four years have passed since Frozen debuted in theaters, we just can’t, ah, let it go. And if waiting until 2019 before Frozen 2 comes to theaters is simply too long, we don’t blame you. But never fear! Olaf, Elsa, and Anna will return for another adventure sooner than you think.

Introducing: “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure,” the new short film that follows Olaf and friends as they discover the traditions (and magic!) of Christmas for the first time. The original Frozen cast, including superstars like Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, and Josh Gad, has reunited for this 20-minute epic tale, which is due out in November.

But that’s not even the best part! According to Insider, the film will feature an entire playlist of new songs to sing over and over (and over and over) again. Eep!

To appease our eager appetites, Disney just released a trailer for the film, and it’s everything we’ve ever dreamed of. Watch the teaser below, and then find out why Frozen was almost a massive failure.