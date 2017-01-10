Shared interests are a hallmark of great friendships, and Zeppieri and her husband began playing Xbox regularly with Mark and Andrea. "Over time, we started this ritual where we would play one or two nights a week with each other–sometimes until three or four in the morning." After logging many hours behind headsets and video games, these husband and wife duos, were finally ready to take their communication to the next level. Zeppieri says, "The key is really feeling someone out and talking to them on a regular basis. Social media can often be a good indicator of someone's personality. I don't think we would have ever met if we hadn't had dozens of hours of phone time, and see each others' lives play out on Facebook." By then, the couples knew they were all on the same page. Similarly, don't be in a rush to meet your online pal in person until you feel completely comfortable with him or her. (See the photos you should never, ever post online.)