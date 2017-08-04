If You Have an Account With One of These Online Companies, Your Privacy Could Be in Danger
This may come as a shock, but when you're online you're opening your personal life up to the government in ways you've probably never fathomed.
Who's got your back?Jacob Lund/ShutterstockThe U.S. government likes its secret projects—just check out these examples. The latest ongoing effort is tracking the online behavior of its citizens. In 2016, government agencies sent at least 49,868 requests to Facebook for user data. In the same time period, they sent 27,850 requests to Google and 9,076 to Apple, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (the EFF), a major nonprofit organization that champions civil liberties in the digital world by, among other things, advising the public on matters of internet privacy. For the past seven years, the EFF has published an annual "Who Has Your Back" report that rates the tech companies with whom you probably interact online as how and how well their corporate policies protect your personal information from the government's prying eyes. This year, the EFF evaluated the public policies at 26 such companies, awarding them stars (or not) in the following five categories:
- Following of industry-wide best practices (for example, publishing their corporate policies on how they handle government requests for data)
- Notifying users of government requests for access to private info
- Corporate commitment to not "sell out" users to the government
- Corporate policy on standing up to National Security Letter (NSL) gag orders—these forbid companies who have received a demand for data from the government to reveal the existence of such demand.
- Stated support of legal reform aimed at decreasing the collection of information on individuals
The all-stars of the bunchRawpixel.com/ShutterstockNine companies earned stars in every category this year:
- Adobe
- Credo
- Dropbox
- Lyft
- Sonic
- Uber
- Wickr
- WordPress
These guys aren't fighting NSL gag ordersGaudiLab/ShutterstockEach of the following companies lost a star for failing to enact corporate policy in favor of standing up to NSL gag orders:
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Comcast
- Microsoft
- Snap Inc.
- T-Mobile
- Tumblr
- Verizon
- Yahoo
But these five are doing an all-star job otherwiseEugenio Marongiu/ShutterstockOf the many companies listed above that are not fighting gag orders, it should be noted that the following five got stars in every other category. In other words, leaving aside the NSL issue, the following companies are doing a good job according to the EFF:
- Microsoft
- Yahoo
These guys won't tell you about big brother requestsRawpixel.com/ShutterstockThe following companies won't warn you about data requests from the government:
- AirBnB
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Comcast
- Slack
- Snap Inc.
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
These guys might sell you outPressmaster/ShutterstockEFF checked to see which companies would make a firm commitment to not selling out their users to government requests. The following companies failed to earn that star:
- AirBnB
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Comcast
- T-Mobile
- Tumblr
- Verizon
These guys aren't taking a stand for reformnd3000/ShutterstockIn a letter to Congress, a large number of tech companies requested changes to a law (Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) that forms the basis for the the government's programs of surveillance of electronic communications. These programs are meant to target non-US citizens overseas, but end up sweeping US citizens into their net. The EFF notes that the following five companies didn't sign the letter:
- Apple
- AT&T
- Comcast
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
The worst of the bunchracorn/ShutterstockThe following companies earned only one star each, and that was only for adopting some of the industry's "best practices." This meant they published transparency reports and required a warrant from the government with respect to requests for content.
- AT&T
- Comcast
- T-Mobile
- Verizon
What you can do to protect your own dataUndrey/ShutterstockThe EFF has created a Surveillance Self-Defense Guide that provides a wealth of information and animated tutorials aimed at defending yourself from surveillance. Their tips include, among many, many others:
- Using "BleachBit" to really delete the data you wish to delete (if you're using Windows and Linux).
- Using a new password for every website. To make this easier, the EFF recommends writing your passwords down in longhand or using a secure password manager (a tool that can encrypt and store your passwords using a single master password).
- Using end-to-end encryption when communicating online. This ensures that a message is readable only by the original sender and the recipient.
- Never click on any links or attachments in emails unless they are from verified senders. To be safe, use a shared service like GoogleDrive or Dropbox
