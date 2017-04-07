Will Your Payless ShoeSource Be One of Nearly 400 Stores Set to Close?
After filing for bankruptcy, the shoe retailer is closing 378 of its least successful locations.
John-Greim/ShutterstockAnother retailer bites the dust: Payless ShoeSource just filed for bankruptcy. As part of its restructuring move to balance its debt, the shoe store chain is closing nearly 400 stores.
In addition to closing 378 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Payless has made deals with lenders, aiming to cut its debt of more than $1 billion almost in half, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” Payless CEO Paul Jones said in a press release. “We are confident that this process will also enable us to leverage Payless’s existing strengths to succeed.”
Payless isn’t the only store having trouble keeping up with the rise of online shopping (even though there are some items you should always buy in person). Department stores like Macy’s, J.C. Penney, and Sears have closed hundreds of stores, and chains such as The Limited and American Apparel have tried selling their brand names when they couldn’t afford to stay open.
With more than 2,600 stores in the U.S.—not to mention a total of more than 4,400 worldwide—Payless is the largest footwear-only retailer in the country. The retailer’s website and brick-and-mortar stores that survived the cut will continue business as usual.
Check out the list of closing stores below to find out if yours will shut its doors:
|Merchants Cove Shopping Center
|Foley
|Alabama
|Loop Shopping Center
|Mobile
|Alabama
|Shops At West
|Bessemer
|Alabama
|Decatur Mall
|Decatur
|Alabama
|University Mall
|Tuscaloosa
|Alabama
|Quintard Mall
|Oxford
|Alabama
|Northway Mall
|Anchorage
|Alaska
|5122 N. 95Th Ave.
|Glendale
|Arizona
|108 N. Morley Ave.
|Nogales
|Arizona
|Tuscano Towne Center
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Metro Center
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Foothills Center
|Phoenix
|Arizona
|Plaza Vista Mall
|Sierra Vista
|Arizona
|Menlo Park Shopping Center
|Tucson
|Arizona
|1518 S Caraway Road
|Jonesboro
|Arkansas
|Arkansas Shopping Center
|Hope
|Arkansas
|Berryville Center
|Berryville
|Arkansas
|Twin City Shopping Center
|West Helena
|Arkansas
|Porters Common Shopping Center
|Blytheville
|Arkansas
|4316 Camp Robinson Road
|North Little Rock
|Arkansas
|Hot Springs Mall
|Hot Springs National
|Arkansas
|Park Plaza Mall
|Little Rock
|Arkansas
|Valley Park Center
|Russellville
|Arkansas
|2212 N. Washington St.
|Forrest City
|Arkansas
|3115 Harrison
|Batesville
|Arkansas
|Ozark Mall Outlet
|Harrison
|Arkansas
|Country Club Plaza
|Sacramento
|California
|East County Square
|El Cajon
|California
|1077 W. Highland Ave.
|San Bernardino
|California
|2048 Story Road
|San Jose
|California
|1201 Columbus St.
|Bakersfield
|California
|600 Redwood St.
|Vallejo
|California
|455 W. Willow St.
|Long Beach
|California
|Ceres Plaza Shopping Center
|Modesto
|California
|Brea Union Plaza
|Brea
|California
|Page Plaza
|Hemet
|California
|Garden Grove Pavilion
|Garden Grove
|California
|Wal-Mart Center
|Huntington Beach
|California
|Sherwood Shopping Plaza
|Bell Gardens
|California
|Bristol Place
|Santa Ana
|California
|Manchester Center
|Fresno
|California
|Del Amo Fashion Center
|Torrance
|California
|16 W. Birch St.
|Calexico
|California
|Rosemead Plaza
|Rosemead
|California
|434 E. Charter Way
|Stockton
|California
|Florin Towne Center
|Sacramento
|California
|Clinging Vine Shopping Center
|Los Angeles
|California
|Los Banos Creek Shopping Center
|Los Banos
|California
|Fulton Mall
|Fresno
|California
|10181 Magnolia Ave
|Riverside
|California
|2602 N. Broadway
|Los Angeles
|California
|11934 Garvey Ave.
|El Monte
|California
|Border Plaza
|San Ysidro
|California
|The Place On 47Th Street
|Palmdale
|California
|Target Center
|Orange
|California
|Hilltop Mall
|Richmond
|California
|Citrus Crossing
|Azusa
|California
|3235 N. First
|Fresno
|California
|Shops At River Walk
|BAlaskaersfield
|California
|Bristol Marketplace
|Santa Ana
|California
|Palmdale Promenade
|Palmdale
|California
|Westfield Valencia
|Valencia
|California
|Corona Hills Marketplace
|Corona
|California
|Target Fullerton Shopping Center
|Fullerton
|California
|Yreka Junction
|Yreka
|California
|Crescent City Center
|Crescent City
|California
|Plaza Pacifica
|San Clemente
|California
|El Super Center
|Wilmington
|California
|1570 W. Foothill Blvd.
|Upland
|California
|Shasta Factory Outlets
|Anderson
|California
|Watsonville Square
|Watsonville
|California
|20829 Ventura Blvd.
|Woodland Hills
|California
|Muir Station
|Martinez
|California
|Five Cities Center
|Arroyo Grande
|California
|Encinitas Ranch Town Center
|Encinitas
|California
|High Plains Shopping Center
|Sterling
|Colorado
|Creekside Shopping Center
|Lakewood
|Colorado
|Marketplace At Northglenn
|Northglenn
|Colorado
|Waterbury Plaza
|Waterbury
|Connecticut
|Jordan Lane Shopping Center
|Wethersfield
|Connecticut
|Sand Hill Plaza
|Newtown
|Connecticut
|Old Saybrook Shopping Center
|Old Saybrook
|Connecticut
|Strawberry Hill Shopping Center
|Norwalk
|Connecticut
|6431 Georgia Ave.
|Washington
|D.C.
|Good Hope Marketplace Shopping Center
|Washington
|D.C.
|535 Pine Island Road
|North Fort Myers
|Florida
|Perry Plaza
|Perry
|Florida
|33497 S. Dixie Hwy.
|Florida City
|Florida
|Manor Plaza
|Fort Lauderdale
|Florida
|7414 University Blvd.
|Winter Park
|Florida
|Silver Hills Shopping Center
|Orlando
|Florida
|Lake Fredrica Shopping Center
|Orlando
|Florida
|Royal Eagle Plaza
|Pompano Beach
|Florida
|Panama City Mall
|Panama City
|Florida
|Sawgrass Mills
|Sunrise
|Florida
|8201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy.
|Tampa
|Florida
|Tamiami Trails Shops
|Miami
|Florida
|West OAlaskas Mall
|Ocoee
|Florida
|Sand LAlaskae Corners
|Orlando
|Florida
|Shoppes Of Liberty City
|Miami
|Florida
|Harbor Shops
|Fort Lauderdale
|Florida
|Pembroke Commons Shopping Center
|Pembroke Pines
|Florida
|Savannah Mall
|Savannah
|Georgia
|Delk Spectrum Shopping Center
|Marietta
|Georgia
|Dublin Shopping Center
|Dublin
|Georgia
|North Lake Mall
|Atlanta
|Georgia
|Stockbridge Corners
|Stockbridge
|Georgia
|Kukui Marketplace
|Lihue
|Hawaii
|Kona Coast Shopping Center
|Kailua Kona
|Hawaii
|Rockton Shopping Center
|Rockford
|Illinois
|Hickory Point Mall
|Forsyth
|Illinois
|4111 N. Vermilion
|Danville
|Illinois
|Scottsdale Shopping Center
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Fountain Square
|Waukegan
|Illinois
|9047 S Commercial Ave.
|Chicago
|Illinois
|4301 Avenue Of The Cities
|Moline
|Illinois
|Pine Tree Plaza
|Sterling
|Illinois
|Stonebrook Plaza
|Merrionette Park
|Illinois
|5607 W. Belmont Ave.
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Lakeview Plaza
|Orland Park
|Illinois
|Deerpath Commons Shopping Center
|Lake Zurich
|Illinois
|Courtesy Plaza Shopping Center
|Chicago
|Illinois
|Plaza North
|Terre Haute
|Ind.
|Citicentre Plaza
|Carroll
|Iowa
|Kimberly Commons
|Davenport
|Iowa
|3511 10Th St.
|Great Bend
|Kansas
|Liberal Plaza Shopping Center
|Liberal
|Kansas
|2326 Industrial Road
|Emporia
|Kansas
|Hutchinson Mall
|Hutchinson
|Kansas
|New Cut Market Center
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|Towne Square Mall
|Owensboro
|Kentucky
|Kentucky OAlaskas Mall
|Paducah
|Kentucky
|Northside Shoppes
|Murray
|Kentucky
|Town Fair Center
|Louisville
|Kentucky
|2815 Fort Campbell Blvd.
|Hopkinsville
|Kentucky
|82 Madison Square Center
|Madisonville
|Kentucky
|Belleview Plaza Shopping Center
|Plaquemine
|Louisiana
|Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center
|Abbeville
|Louisiana
|2517 Hollywood Ave.
|Shreveport
|Louisiana
|610 N. Canal Blvd.
|Thibodaux
|Louisiana
|Algiers Plaza
|New Orleans
|Louisiana
|Kmart Shopping Center
|Shreveport
|Louisiana
|East Side Plaza
|Houma
|Louisiana
|Ascension Plaza
|Gonzales
|Louisiana
|North Shore Square Mall
|Slidell
|Louisiana
|The Shops At Biddeford Crossing
|Biddeford
|Maine
|Aroostook Centre
|Presque Isle
|Maine
|Broadway Shopping Center
|Bangor
|Maine
|Maine Coast Mall
|Ellsworth
|Maine
|Forest Village Park
|Forestville
|Maryland
|Federal Plaza
|Rockville
|Maryland
|Marley Station
|Glen Burnie
|Maryland
|Eastover Shopping Center
|Oxon Hill
|Maryland
|Scarlet Brook Marketplace
|West Boylston
|Massachusetts
|The Center At Hobbs Brook
|Sturbridge
|Massachusetts
|Berkshire Mall
|Lanesboro
|Massachusetts
|Kingston Collection
|Kingston
|Massachusetts
|Walpole Mall
|East Walpole
|Massachusetts
|Greendale Mall
|Worcester
|Massachusetts
|Eastfield Mall
|Springfield
|Massachusetts
|Westford Valley Marketplace
|Westford
|Massachusetts
|Market Basket Plaza
|Raynham
|Massachusetts
|Wareham Crossing
|Wareham
|Massachusetts
|Shoppes At Blackstone Valley
|Millbury
|Massachusetts
|Orchards Mall
|Benton Harbor
|Michigan
|Adrian Mall
|Adrian
|Michigan
|1435 N. Mitchell St.
|Cadillac
|Michigan
|5616 W. Vernor Hwy.
|Detroit
|Michigan
|The Mall Of Monroe
|Monroe
|Michigan
|Meridian Mall
|Okemos
|Michigan
|Bay City Mall
|Bay City
|Michigan
|Alpena Mall
|Alpena
|Michigan
|Sterling Ponds Shopping Center
|Sterling Heights
|Michigan
|Big Rapids Commons Shopping Center
|Big Rapids
|Michigan
|8621 East Point Douglas Road
|Cottage Grove
|Minnesota
|Easten Shopping Center
|Moorhead
|Minnesota
|Medford Outlet Center
|Medford
|Minnesota
|Elk Park Center
|Elk River
|Minnesota
|712 Bartur St.
|Hattiesburg
|Mississippi
|981 Brookway Blvd.
|Brookhaven
|Mississippi
|2911 Terry Road
|Jackson
|Mississippi
|Yazooville Shopping Center
|Yazoo City
|Mississippi
|North Park Mall
|Ridgeland
|Mississippi
|Edgewood Mall
|Mccomb
|Mississippi
|832 S. State St.
|Clarksdale
|Mississippi
|Bonita LAlaskaes Mall
|Meridian
|Mississippi
|11115 E. Truman Road
|Independence
|Missouri
|Southtown Shopping Center
|Chillicothe
|Missouri
|Truman’s Marketplace Shopping Center
|Grandview
|Missouri
|1758 S. 20Th St.
|Ozark
|Missouri
|Water Tower Place
|Arnold
|Missouri
|Hastings Plaza
|Kirksville
|Missouri
|Maryville Shopping Center
|Maryville
|Missouri
|Southpoint Shopping Center
|Sikeston
|Missouri
|Osage Beach Premium Outlets
|Osage Beach
|Missouri
|Chesterfield Mall
|Chesterfield
|Missouri
|North Cass Center
|Belton
|Missouri
|Kirkwood Commons
|Kirkwood
|Missouri
|Vinton Square Shopping Center
|Omaha
|Nebraska
|OAlaska View Mall
|Omaha
|Nebraska
|Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center
|Gardnerville
|Nevada
|Seacoast Shopping Center
|Seabrook
|New Hampshire
|Rochester Marketplace
|Rochester
|New Hampshire
|Lowes Shopping Center
|East Rutherford
|New Jersey
|Marlton Crossing
|Marlton
|New Jersey
|Mid State Mall
|East Brunswick
|New Jersey
|Phillipsburg Mall
|Phillipsburg
|New Jersey
|574 Bloomfield Ave.
|Bloomfield
|New Jersey
|Acme Plaza
|Cape May Court House
|New Jersey
|Marlboro Plaza
|Englishtown
|New Jersey
|Sycamore Plaza
|Albuquerque
|New Mexico
|501 S. Main St.
|Roswell
|New Mexico
|Mills Plaza Shopping Center
|Las Vegas
|New Mexico
|Roswell Center
|Roswell
|New Mexico
|White Sands Mall
|Alamogordo
|New Mexico
|Harriman Commons
|Monroe
|New York
|29 W. Fordham Road
|Bronx
|New York
|Delaware Plaza
|Delmar
|New York
|Shoppingtown Mall
|Dewitt
|New York
|Northern Lights Shopping Center
|North Syracuse
|New York
|Great Northern Mall
|Clay
|New York
|St. Lawrence Centre
|Massena
|New York
|Eastern Hills Shopping Center
|Williamsville
|New York
|137 State Route 104
|Oswego
|New York
|45 E. Main St.
|Patchogue
|New York
|Yorktown Green Shopping Center
|Yorktown Heights
|New York
|219 West 34Th St. #223
|New York
|New York
|Century 21 Plaza
|Westbury
|New York
|Roosevelt Field Mall
|Garden City
|New York
|South Shore Commons
|Staten Island
|New York
|5999 S. Park Ave.
|Hamburg
|New York
|301 Meadow Drive
|North Tonawanda
|New York
|Panorama Plaza
|Rochester
|New York
|Aurora Village Shopping Center
|East Aurora
|New York
|3189 County Road 10
|Canandaigua
|New York
|Genesee Valley Shopping Center
|Geneseo
|New York
|Eastgate Plaza
|Williamsville
|New York
|Shops At Mount Airy
|Mount Airy
|North Carolina
|Northgate Shopping Center
|Fayetteville
|North Carolina
|Commerce Center
|New Bern
|North Carolina
|642 Race St.
|Cincinnati
|Ohio
|Delhi Shopping Center
|Cincinnati
|Ohio
|Chapel Hill Mall
|Alaskaron
|Ohio
|Tri-County Mall
|Springdale
|Ohio
|Eastland Mall
|Columbus
|Ohio
|Vineyard Plaza
|EastlAlaskae
|Ohio
|Midway Mall
|Elyria
|Ohio
|East Gate Shopping Center
|Lima
|Ohio
|1932 Lincoln Way E.
|Massillon
|Ohio
|805 Memorial Drive
|Lancaster
|Ohio
|3390 S. High St.
|Columbus
|Ohio
|Knox Village Square
|Mount Vernon
|Ohio
|2500 NW 23Rd St.
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|2175 S. Sheridan Road
|Tulsa
|Oklahoma
|2720 N. 14Th St.
|Ponca City
|Oklahoma
|Springs Village
|Sand Springs
|Oklahoma
|Bunker Hill Shopping Center
|Altus
|Oklahoma
|321 S. Main St.
|Sapulpa
|Oklahoma
|1720E S. Broadway
|Edmond
|Oklahoma
|Central Mall
|Lawton
|Oklahoma
|7401 S Shields Blvd.
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|Edmond Plaza Shopping Center
|Edmond
|Oklahoma
|2901 Nw 63Rd St.
|Oklahoma City
|Oklahoma
|Damann Plaza
|Norman
|Oklahoma
|Milwaukie Market Place
|Milwaukie
|Oregon
|11621 Island Ave.
|La Grande
|Oregon
|Cascade Commons
|Hood River
|Oregon
|Pacific Plaza Shopping Center
|Newport
|Oregon
|Pioneer Plaza
|Springfield
|Oregon
|Washington Crown Center
|Washington
|Pennsylvania
|Bristol Commerce Plaza
|Bristol
|Pennsylvania
|Montgomery Square Shopping Center
|North Wales
|Pennsylvania
|Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills
|Tarentum
|Pennsylvania
|Wind Gap Plaza
|Wind Gap
|Pennsylvania
|Rockvale Square
|Lancaster
|Pennsylvania
|Plank Road Commons
|Altoona
|Pennsylvania
|Aliquippa Shopping Center
|Aliquippa
|Pennsylvania
|997 Wildlife Lodge Road
|Lower Burrell
|Pennsylvania
|Countryside Shopping Center
|Mount Pleasant
|Pennsylvania
|Bradford Town Center
|Towanda
|Pennsylvania
|Yankton Mall
|Yankton
|South Dakota
|K Mart Center
|Sioux Falls
|South Dakota
|720 25Th Ave.
|Brookings
|South Dakota
|Columbia Mall
|Columbia
|Tennessee
|3122 Lamar Ave.
|Memphis
|Tennessee
|2097 S Highland Ave.
|Jackson
|Tennessee
|Maryville Commons
|Maryville
|Tennessee
|West Towne Shopping Center
|Jackson
|Tennessee
|Lubbock Shopping Center
|Lubbock
|Texas
|KB Plaza
|Amarillo
|Texas
|Westview Shopping Center
|Plainview
|Texas
|2201 Texoma Pkwy
|Sherman
|Texas
|San Benito Plaza
|San Benito
|Texas
|3712 Gulfway Drive
|Port Arthur
|Texas
|Sunset Mall
|San Angelo
|Texas
|9405 Jensen Drive
|Houston
|Texas
|Telephone Road Shopping Center
|Houston
|Texas
|Roanoke Crossing Shops
|Roanoke
|Texas
|Haberle Plaza
|Jacksonville
|Texas
|Crossroads Shopping Center
|Vidor
|Texas
|The Marketplace At Bob Bullock
|Laredo
|Texas
|Irving Town Center
|Irving
|Texas
|2011 S. Gregg St.
|Big Spring
|Texas
|The Crossing
|Mineral Wells
|Texas
|Cielo Vista Mall
|El Paso
|Texas
|Collin Creek Mall
|Plano
|Texas
|Dumas Center
|Dumas
|Texas
|Pearland Parkway Village
|Houston
|Texas
|El Dorado Marketplace
|Friendswood
|Texas
|Sunland Park Mall
|El Paso
|Texas
|Killeen Mall
|Killeen
|Texas
|The Crossing At Fort Bend
|Houston
|Texas
|2121 S. Brahma
|Kingsville
|Texas
|Hearthstone Corners
|Houston
|Texas
|5150 Southland Blvd.
|San Angelo
|Texas
|Four Corners-Angleton
|Angleton
|Texas
|308 W. Commerce
|Brownwood
|Texas
|Eastgate Shopping Center
|Bellmead
|Texas
|1813 South Padre Island Drive
|Corpus Christi
|Texas
|2664 Demory Lane
|Aransas Pass
|Texas
|Parliament Plaza
|San Antonio
|Texas
|4605 Avenue H
|Rosenberg
|Texas
|Weatherford Commons
|Weatherford
|Texas
|Beach Street Commons
|Fort Worth
|Texas
|1020 Sw Military Drive
|San Antonio
|Texas
|2927 Nogalitos
|San Antonio
|Texas
|11003 1/2 Market Street Road
|Houston
|Texas
|9417 Mesa
|Houston
|Texas
|5401 Kenwood Drive
|Rowlett
|Texas
|7715 Wesley Road
|Greenville
|Texas
|Valle Vista Mall
|Harlingen
|Texas
|2219 Fulton St.
|Houston
|Texas
|119 S. Stanton St.
|El Paso
|Texas
|Sharyland Towne Crossing
|Mission
|Texas
|Laredo Crossing
|Laredo
|Texas
|Military Drive Plaza
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Barton Creek Square
|Austin
|Texas
|Austin Highway Retail Center
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Walzem Plaza
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Spencer Shopping Center
|South Houston
|Texas
|201 Convent Ave.
|Laredo
|Texas
|Madison’s Market Shopping Center
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Parkdale Mall
|Beaumont
|Texas
|Shops At Tech Ridge
|Austin
|Texas
|100 Soledad
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Sikes Center Mall
|Wichita Falls
|Texas
|100 W. Main St.
|Eagle Pass
|Texas
|Dellview Marketplace
|San Antonio
|Texas
|Fiesta Shopping Center
|Houston
|Texas
|Bay Park Shopping Center
|La Marque
|Texas
|1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive
|El Paso
|Texas
|Pioneer Parkway
|Arlington
|Texas
|Casa View Shopping Center
|Dallas
|Texas
|301 Constitution Drive
|Copperas Cove
|Texas
|Castle Rock Shopping Center
|Price
|Utah
|973 W. North Temple
|Salt Lake City
|Utah
|9179 Village Shop Drive
|Sandy
|Utah
|Highgate Commons Shopping Center
|Saint Albans
|Vermont
|Berlin Mall
|Berlin
|Vermont
|Haygood Shopping Center
|Virginia Beach
|Virginia
|Tanglewood Mall
|Roanoke
|Virginia
|ChesapeAlaskae Square
|ChesapeAlaskae
|Virginia
|Battlefield Shopping Center
|Leesburg
|Virginia
|Virginia Center Commons
|Glen Allen
|Virginia
|Chippenham Forest Square
|Richmond
|Virginia
|College Market Place
|Poulsbo
|Washington
|Three Rivers Mall
|Kelso
|Washington
|Marysville Kmart Plaza
|Marysville
|Washington
|Cascade Mall
|Burlington
|Washington
|Charleston Town Center
|Charleston
|West Virginia
|Morgantown Mall
|Morgantown
|West Virginia
|4181 N. 56Th St.
|Milwaukee
|Wisconsin
|Grand Avenue Mall
|Milwaukee
|Wisconsin
|Lincoln Plaza
|Rhinelander
|Wisconsin
|Wausau Center Mall
|Wausau
|Wisconsin
|101 Gateway Blvd.
|Rock Springs
|Wyoming
|Camel Plaza
|Gillette
|Wyoming
|Eastridge Mall
|Casper
|Wyoming
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.