Will Your Payless ShoeSource Be One of Nearly 400 Stores Set to Close?

After filing for bankruptcy, the shoe retailer is closing 378 of its least successful locations.

Will-Your-Payless-Be-One-of-Nearly-400-Stores-to-CloseJohn-Greim/ShutterstockAnother retailer bites the dust: Payless ShoeSource just filed for bankruptcy. As part of its restructuring move to balance its debt, the shoe store chain is closing nearly 400 stores.

In addition to closing 378 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Payless has made deals with lenders, aiming to cut its debt of more than $1 billion almost in half, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” Payless CEO Paul Jones said in a press release. “We are confident that this process will also enable us to leverage Payless’s existing strengths to succeed.”

Payless isn’t the only store having trouble keeping up with the rise of online shopping (even though there are some items you should always buy in person). Department stores like Macy’s, J.C. Penney, and Sears have closed hundreds of stores, and chains such as The Limited and American Apparel have tried selling their brand names when they couldn’t afford to stay open.

With more than 2,600 stores in the U.S.—not to mention a total of more than 4,400 worldwide—Payless is the largest footwear-only retailer in the country. The retailer’s website and brick-and-mortar stores that survived the cut will continue business as usual.

Check out the list of closing stores below to find out if yours will shut its doors:

Merchants Cove Shopping Center Foley Alabama
Loop Shopping Center Mobile Alabama
Shops At West Bessemer Alabama
Decatur Mall Decatur Alabama
University Mall Tuscaloosa Alabama
Quintard Mall Oxford Alabama
Northway Mall Anchorage Alaska
5122 N. 95Th Ave. Glendale Arizona
108 N. Morley Ave. Nogales Arizona
Tuscano Towne Center Phoenix Arizona
Metro Center Phoenix Arizona
Foothills Center Phoenix Arizona
Plaza Vista Mall Sierra Vista Arizona
Menlo Park Shopping Center Tucson Arizona
1518 S Caraway Road Jonesboro Arkansas
Arkansas Shopping Center Hope Arkansas
Berryville Center Berryville Arkansas
Twin City Shopping Center West Helena Arkansas
Porters Common Shopping Center Blytheville Arkansas
4316 Camp Robinson Road North Little Rock Arkansas
Hot Springs Mall Hot Springs National Arkansas
Park Plaza Mall Little Rock Arkansas
Valley Park Center Russellville Arkansas
2212 N. Washington St. Forrest City Arkansas
3115 Harrison Batesville Arkansas
Ozark Mall Outlet Harrison Arkansas
Country Club Plaza Sacramento California
East County Square El Cajon California
1077 W. Highland Ave. San Bernardino California
2048 Story Road San Jose California
1201 Columbus St. Bakersfield California
600 Redwood St. Vallejo California
455 W. Willow St. Long Beach California
Ceres Plaza Shopping Center Modesto California
Brea Union Plaza Brea California
Page Plaza Hemet California
Garden Grove Pavilion Garden Grove California
Wal-Mart Center Huntington Beach California
Sherwood Shopping Plaza Bell Gardens California
Bristol Place Santa Ana California
Manchester Center Fresno California
Del Amo Fashion Center Torrance California
16 W. Birch St. Calexico California
Rosemead Plaza Rosemead California
434 E. Charter Way Stockton California
Florin Towne Center Sacramento California
Clinging Vine Shopping Center Los Angeles California
Los Banos Creek Shopping Center Los Banos California
Fulton Mall Fresno California
10181 Magnolia Ave Riverside California
2602 N. Broadway Los Angeles California
11934 Garvey Ave. El Monte California
Border Plaza San Ysidro California
The Place On 47Th Street Palmdale California
Target Center Orange California
Hilltop Mall Richmond California
Citrus Crossing Azusa California
3235 N. First Fresno California
Shops At River Walk BAlaskaersfield California
Bristol Marketplace Santa Ana California
Palmdale Promenade Palmdale California
Westfield Valencia Valencia California
Corona Hills Marketplace Corona California
Target Fullerton Shopping Center Fullerton California
Yreka Junction Yreka California
Crescent City Center Crescent City California
Plaza Pacifica San Clemente California
El Super Center Wilmington California
1570 W. Foothill Blvd. Upland California
Shasta Factory Outlets Anderson California
Watsonville Square Watsonville California
20829 Ventura Blvd. Woodland Hills California
Muir Station Martinez California
Five Cities Center Arroyo Grande California
Encinitas Ranch Town Center Encinitas California
High Plains Shopping Center Sterling Colorado
Creekside Shopping Center Lakewood Colorado
Marketplace At Northglenn Northglenn Colorado
Waterbury Plaza Waterbury Connecticut
Jordan Lane Shopping Center Wethersfield Connecticut
Sand Hill Plaza Newtown Connecticut
Old Saybrook Shopping Center Old Saybrook Connecticut
Strawberry Hill Shopping Center Norwalk Connecticut
6431 Georgia Ave. Washington D.C.
Good Hope Marketplace Shopping Center Washington D.C.
535 Pine Island Road North Fort Myers Florida
Perry Plaza Perry Florida
33497 S. Dixie Hwy. Florida City Florida
Manor Plaza Fort Lauderdale Florida
7414 University Blvd. Winter Park Florida
Silver Hills Shopping Center Orlando Florida
Lake Fredrica Shopping Center Orlando Florida
Royal Eagle Plaza Pompano Beach Florida
Panama City Mall Panama City Florida
Sawgrass Mills Sunrise Florida
8201 N. Dale Mabry Hwy. Tampa Florida
Tamiami Trails Shops Miami Florida
West OAlaskas Mall Ocoee Florida
Sand LAlaskae Corners Orlando Florida
Shoppes Of Liberty City Miami Florida
Harbor Shops Fort Lauderdale Florida
Pembroke Commons Shopping Center Pembroke Pines Florida
Savannah Mall Savannah Georgia
Delk Spectrum Shopping Center Marietta Georgia
Dublin Shopping Center Dublin Georgia
North Lake Mall Atlanta Georgia
Stockbridge Corners Stockbridge Georgia
Kukui Marketplace Lihue Hawaii
Kona Coast Shopping Center Kailua Kona Hawaii
Rockton Shopping Center Rockford Illinois
Hickory Point Mall Forsyth Illinois
4111 N. Vermilion Danville Illinois
Scottsdale Shopping Center Chicago Illinois
Fountain Square Waukegan Illinois
9047 S Commercial Ave. Chicago Illinois
4301 Avenue Of The Cities Moline Illinois
Pine Tree Plaza Sterling Illinois
Stonebrook Plaza Merrionette Park Illinois
5607 W. Belmont Ave. Chicago Illinois
Lakeview Plaza Orland Park Illinois
Deerpath Commons Shopping Center Lake Zurich Illinois
Courtesy Plaza Shopping Center Chicago Illinois
Plaza North Terre Haute Ind.
Citicentre Plaza Carroll Iowa
Kimberly Commons Davenport Iowa
3511 10Th St. Great Bend Kansas
Liberal Plaza Shopping Center Liberal Kansas
2326 Industrial Road Emporia Kansas
Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson Kansas
New Cut Market Center Louisville Kentucky
Towne Square Mall Owensboro Kentucky
Kentucky OAlaskas Mall Paducah Kentucky
Northside Shoppes Murray Kentucky
Town Fair Center Louisville Kentucky
2815 Fort Campbell Blvd. Hopkinsville Kentucky
82 Madison Square Center Madisonville Kentucky
Belleview Plaza Shopping Center Plaquemine Louisiana
Tiffany Plaza Shopping Center Abbeville Louisiana
2517 Hollywood Ave. Shreveport Louisiana
610 N. Canal Blvd. Thibodaux Louisiana
Algiers Plaza New Orleans Louisiana
Kmart Shopping Center Shreveport Louisiana
East Side Plaza Houma Louisiana
Ascension Plaza Gonzales Louisiana
North Shore Square Mall Slidell Louisiana
The Shops At Biddeford Crossing Biddeford Maine
Aroostook Centre Presque Isle Maine
Broadway Shopping Center Bangor Maine
Maine Coast Mall Ellsworth Maine
Forest Village Park Forestville Maryland
Federal Plaza Rockville Maryland
Marley Station Glen Burnie Maryland
Eastover Shopping Center Oxon Hill Maryland
Scarlet Brook Marketplace West Boylston Massachusetts
The Center At Hobbs Brook Sturbridge Massachusetts
Berkshire Mall Lanesboro Massachusetts
Kingston Collection Kingston Massachusetts
Walpole Mall East Walpole Massachusetts
Greendale Mall Worcester Massachusetts
Eastfield Mall Springfield Massachusetts
Westford Valley Marketplace Westford Massachusetts
Market Basket Plaza Raynham Massachusetts
Wareham Crossing Wareham Massachusetts
Shoppes At Blackstone Valley Millbury Massachusetts
Orchards Mall Benton Harbor Michigan
Adrian Mall Adrian Michigan
1435 N. Mitchell St. Cadillac Michigan
5616 W. Vernor Hwy. Detroit Michigan
The Mall Of Monroe Monroe Michigan
Meridian Mall Okemos Michigan
Bay City Mall Bay City Michigan
Alpena Mall Alpena Michigan
Sterling Ponds Shopping Center Sterling Heights Michigan
Big Rapids Commons Shopping Center Big Rapids Michigan
8621 East Point Douglas Road Cottage Grove Minnesota
Easten Shopping Center Moorhead Minnesota
Medford Outlet Center Medford Minnesota
Elk Park Center Elk River Minnesota
712 Bartur St. Hattiesburg Mississippi
981 Brookway Blvd. Brookhaven Mississippi
2911 Terry Road Jackson Mississippi
Yazooville Shopping Center Yazoo City Mississippi
North Park Mall Ridgeland Mississippi
Edgewood Mall Mccomb Mississippi
832 S. State St. Clarksdale Mississippi
Bonita LAlaskaes Mall Meridian Mississippi
11115 E. Truman Road Independence Missouri
Southtown Shopping Center Chillicothe Missouri
Truman’s Marketplace Shopping Center Grandview Missouri
1758 S. 20Th St. Ozark Missouri
Water Tower Place Arnold Missouri
Hastings Plaza Kirksville Missouri
Maryville Shopping Center Maryville Missouri
Southpoint Shopping Center Sikeston Missouri
Osage Beach Premium Outlets Osage Beach Missouri
Chesterfield Mall Chesterfield Missouri
North Cass Center Belton Missouri
Kirkwood Commons Kirkwood Missouri
Vinton Square Shopping Center Omaha Nebraska
OAlaska View Mall Omaha Nebraska
Carson Valley Fair Shopping Center Gardnerville Nevada
Seacoast Shopping Center Seabrook New Hampshire
Rochester Marketplace Rochester New Hampshire
Lowes Shopping Center East Rutherford New Jersey
Marlton Crossing Marlton New Jersey
Mid State Mall East Brunswick New Jersey
Phillipsburg Mall Phillipsburg New Jersey
574 Bloomfield Ave. Bloomfield New Jersey
Acme Plaza Cape May Court House New Jersey
Marlboro Plaza Englishtown New Jersey
Sycamore Plaza Albuquerque New Mexico
501 S. Main St. Roswell New Mexico
Mills Plaza Shopping Center Las Vegas New Mexico
Roswell Center Roswell New Mexico
White Sands Mall Alamogordo New Mexico
Harriman Commons Monroe New York
29 W. Fordham Road Bronx New York
Delaware Plaza Delmar New York
Shoppingtown Mall Dewitt New York
Northern Lights Shopping Center North Syracuse New York
Great Northern Mall Clay New York
St. Lawrence Centre Massena New York
Eastern Hills Shopping Center Williamsville New York
137 State Route 104 Oswego New York
45 E. Main St. Patchogue New York
Yorktown Green Shopping Center Yorktown Heights New York
219 West 34Th St. #223 New York New York
Century 21 Plaza Westbury New York
Roosevelt Field Mall Garden City New York
South Shore Commons Staten Island New York
5999 S. Park Ave. Hamburg New York
301 Meadow Drive North Tonawanda New York
Panorama Plaza Rochester New York
Aurora Village Shopping Center East Aurora New York
3189 County Road 10 Canandaigua New York
Genesee Valley Shopping Center Geneseo New York
Eastgate Plaza Williamsville New York
Shops At Mount Airy Mount Airy North Carolina
Northgate Shopping Center Fayetteville North Carolina
Commerce Center New Bern North Carolina
642 Race St. Cincinnati Ohio
Delhi Shopping Center Cincinnati Ohio
Chapel Hill Mall Alaskaron Ohio
Tri-County Mall Springdale Ohio
Eastland Mall Columbus Ohio
Vineyard Plaza EastlAlaskae Ohio
Midway Mall Elyria Ohio
East Gate Shopping Center Lima Ohio
1932 Lincoln Way E. Massillon Ohio
805 Memorial Drive Lancaster Ohio
3390 S. High St. Columbus Ohio
Knox Village Square Mount Vernon Ohio
2500 NW 23Rd St. Oklahoma City Oklahoma
2175 S. Sheridan Road Tulsa Oklahoma
2720 N. 14Th St. Ponca City Oklahoma
Springs Village Sand Springs Oklahoma
Bunker Hill Shopping Center Altus Oklahoma
321 S. Main St. Sapulpa Oklahoma
1720E S. Broadway Edmond Oklahoma
Central Mall Lawton Oklahoma
7401 S Shields Blvd. Oklahoma City Oklahoma
Edmond Plaza Shopping Center Edmond Oklahoma
2901 Nw 63Rd St. Oklahoma City Oklahoma
Damann Plaza Norman Oklahoma
Milwaukie Market Place Milwaukie Oregon
11621 Island Ave. La Grande Oregon
Cascade Commons Hood River Oregon
Pacific Plaza Shopping Center Newport Oregon
Pioneer Plaza Springfield Oregon
Washington Crown Center Washington Pennsylvania
Bristol Commerce Plaza Bristol Pennsylvania
Montgomery Square Shopping Center North Wales Pennsylvania
Galleria At Pittsburgh Mills Tarentum Pennsylvania
Wind Gap Plaza Wind Gap Pennsylvania
Rockvale Square Lancaster Pennsylvania
Plank Road Commons Altoona Pennsylvania
Aliquippa Shopping Center Aliquippa Pennsylvania
997 Wildlife Lodge Road Lower Burrell Pennsylvania
Countryside Shopping Center Mount Pleasant Pennsylvania
Bradford Town Center Towanda Pennsylvania
Yankton Mall Yankton South Dakota
K Mart Center Sioux Falls South Dakota
720 25Th Ave. Brookings South Dakota
Columbia Mall Columbia Tennessee
3122 Lamar Ave. Memphis Tennessee
2097 S Highland Ave. Jackson Tennessee
Maryville Commons Maryville Tennessee
West Towne Shopping Center Jackson Tennessee
Lubbock Shopping Center Lubbock Texas
KB Plaza Amarillo Texas
Westview Shopping Center Plainview Texas
2201 Texoma Pkwy Sherman Texas
San Benito Plaza San Benito Texas
3712 Gulfway Drive Port Arthur Texas
Sunset Mall San Angelo Texas
9405 Jensen Drive Houston Texas
Telephone Road Shopping Center Houston Texas
Roanoke Crossing Shops Roanoke Texas
Haberle Plaza Jacksonville Texas
Crossroads Shopping Center Vidor Texas
The Marketplace At Bob Bullock Laredo Texas
Irving Town Center Irving Texas
2011 S. Gregg St. Big Spring Texas
The Crossing Mineral Wells Texas
Cielo Vista Mall El Paso Texas
Collin Creek Mall Plano Texas
Dumas Center Dumas Texas
Pearland Parkway Village Houston Texas
El Dorado Marketplace Friendswood Texas
Sunland Park Mall El Paso Texas
Killeen Mall Killeen Texas
The Crossing At Fort Bend Houston Texas
2121 S. Brahma Kingsville Texas
Hearthstone Corners Houston Texas
5150 Southland Blvd. San Angelo Texas
Four Corners-Angleton Angleton Texas
308 W. Commerce Brownwood Texas
Eastgate Shopping Center Bellmead Texas
1813 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi Texas
2664 Demory Lane Aransas Pass Texas
Parliament Plaza San Antonio Texas
4605 Avenue H Rosenberg Texas
Weatherford Commons Weatherford Texas
Beach Street Commons Fort Worth Texas
1020 Sw Military Drive San Antonio Texas
2927 Nogalitos San Antonio Texas
11003 1/2 Market Street Road Houston Texas
9417 Mesa Houston Texas
5401 Kenwood Drive Rowlett Texas
7715 Wesley Road Greenville Texas
Valle Vista Mall Harlingen Texas
2219 Fulton St. Houston Texas
119 S. Stanton St. El Paso Texas
Sharyland Towne Crossing Mission Texas
Laredo Crossing Laredo Texas
Military Drive Plaza San Antonio Texas
Barton Creek Square Austin Texas
Austin Highway Retail Center San Antonio Texas
Walzem Plaza San Antonio Texas
Spencer Shopping Center South Houston Texas
201 Convent Ave. Laredo Texas
Madison’s Market Shopping Center San Antonio Texas
Parkdale Mall Beaumont Texas
Shops At Tech Ridge Austin Texas
100 Soledad San Antonio Texas
Sikes Center Mall Wichita Falls Texas
100 W. Main St. Eagle Pass Texas
Dellview Marketplace San Antonio Texas
Fiesta Shopping Center Houston Texas
Bay Park Shopping Center La Marque Texas
1900 N. Lee Trevino Drive El Paso Texas
Pioneer Parkway Arlington Texas
Casa View Shopping Center Dallas Texas
301 Constitution Drive Copperas Cove Texas
Castle Rock Shopping Center Price Utah
973 W. North Temple Salt Lake City Utah
9179 Village Shop Drive Sandy Utah
Highgate Commons Shopping Center Saint Albans Vermont
Berlin Mall Berlin Vermont
Haygood Shopping Center Virginia Beach Virginia
Tanglewood Mall Roanoke Virginia
ChesapeAlaskae Square ChesapeAlaskae Virginia
Battlefield Shopping Center Leesburg Virginia
Virginia Center Commons Glen Allen Virginia
Chippenham Forest Square Richmond Virginia
College Market Place Poulsbo Washington
Three Rivers Mall Kelso Washington
Marysville Kmart Plaza Marysville Washington
Cascade Mall Burlington Washington
Charleston Town Center Charleston West Virginia
Morgantown Mall Morgantown West Virginia
4181 N. 56Th St. Milwaukee Wisconsin
Grand Avenue Mall Milwaukee Wisconsin
Lincoln Plaza Rhinelander Wisconsin
Wausau Center Mall Wausau Wisconsin
101 Gateway Blvd. Rock Springs Wyoming
Camel Plaza Gillette Wyoming
Eastridge Mall Casper Wyoming

