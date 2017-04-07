John-Greim/ShutterstockAnother retailer bites the dust: Payless ShoeSource just filed for bankruptcy. As part of its restructuring move to balance its debt, the shoe store chain is closing nearly 400 stores.

In addition to closing 378 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, Payless has made deals with lenders, aiming to cut its debt of more than $1 billion almost in half, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“This is a difficult, but necessary, decision driven by the continued challenges of the retail environment, which will only intensify,” Payless CEO Paul Jones said in a press release. “We are confident that this process will also enable us to leverage Payless’s existing strengths to succeed.”

Payless isn’t the only store having trouble keeping up with the rise of online shopping (even though there are some items you should always buy in person). Department stores like Macy’s, J.C. Penney, and Sears have closed hundreds of stores, and chains such as The Limited and American Apparel have tried selling their brand names when they couldn’t afford to stay open.

With more than 2,600 stores in the U.S.—not to mention a total of more than 4,400 worldwide—Payless is the largest footwear-only retailer in the country. The retailer’s website and brick-and-mortar stores that survived the cut will continue business as usual.

Check out the list of closing stores below to find out if yours will shut its doors: