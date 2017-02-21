How Women Around the World Talk About Their Periods

We have a lot of different ways to talk about menstruation: "I’m on my period," "Code red," "Aunt Flow is in town." Here’s how women in other countries talk about that time of the month.

By Claire Nowak
View as Slideshow

In France:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Les Anglais ont Débarqué" Translation: The English have landed (because British soldiers were redcoats… Get it?)

In Denmark:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Der Er Kommunister i Lysthuset" Translation: There are communists in the funhouse.

In South Africa:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Granny’s stuck in traffic."

Content continues below ad

In Brazil:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Eu sou com Chico." Translation: I’m with Chico (i.e. socialist Chico Mendes who was assassinated in the 80s).

In China:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Little sister has come."

In Ireland:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "I’m wearing a jam rag."

Content continues below ad

In Germany:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Erdbeerwoche" Translation: Strawberry week
In Japan:How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Ichigo-chan" Translation: Little Miss Strawberry

In England:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "I’m flying the Japanese flag."

Content continues below ad

In Finland:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Hullum lechman tauti." Translation: Mad cow disease
 

In Australia:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "I’ve got the flags out."

In Puerto Rico:

How-Women-Around-the-World-Talk-About-Their-PeriodsTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Te canto el gallo" Translation: Did the rooster already sing?

Content continues below ad

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.

Funny Jokes
Some people like to travel by train because  it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of  an airplane. Dennis Miller
Funny Jokes
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.” Kevin Nealon
Funny Jokes
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.”  —Everyone following you on Instagram @kristencarney
Funny Jokes
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water. Comedian Greg Davies
Funny Jokes
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous. @sixthformpoet
Funny Jokes
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral. From clientsfromhell.net
Funny Jokes
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me  everything you know.” @NicCageMatch
Funny Jokes
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.”  —Alcohol @yoyoha (Josh Hara)
Funny Jokes
My parents didn't want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that's the law. —Jerry Seinfeld
Funny Jokes
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse's mouth? A: A mechanic.