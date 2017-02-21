How Women Around the World Talk About Their Periods
We have a lot of different ways to talk about menstruation: "I’m on my period," "Code red," "Aunt Flow is in town." Here’s how women in other countries talk about that time of the month.
In France:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Les Anglais ont Débarqué" Translation: The English have landed (because British soldiers were redcoats… Get it?)
In Denmark:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Der Er Kommunister i Lysthuset" Translation: There are communists in the funhouse.
In South Africa:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Granny’s stuck in traffic."
Content continues below ad
In Brazil:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Eu sou com Chico." Translation: I’m with Chico (i.e. socialist Chico Mendes who was assassinated in the 80s).
In China:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Little sister has come."
In Ireland:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "I’m wearing a jam rag."
Content continues below ad
In Germany:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Erdbeerwoche" Translation: Strawberry week
In England:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "I’m flying the Japanese flag."
Content continues below ad
In Finland:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Hullum lechman tauti." Translation: Mad cow disease
In Australia:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "I’ve got the flags out."
In Puerto Rico:Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, istock "Te canto el gallo" Translation: Did the rooster already sing?
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.