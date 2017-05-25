12 Can’t-Miss Photos from Pippa Middleton’s Gorgeous Wedding Ceremony

Your heart will burst with joy for the happy couple—and at these oh-so-pretty pictures!

By
A royal wedding

01-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825078aq-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock Pippa Middleton—sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge—married financier James Matthew at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, and the couple couldn't look more picture-perfect. 

The dress

02-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825078ba-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock Pippa's gown was custom-made by Giles Deacon. It's drawn comparisons to Princess Kate's wedding dress, with a high neck, cap sleeves, and full skirt. (Find out the surprising reason brides carry bouquets.)

Adorable bridesmaid

03-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825077r-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock Princess Kate wasn't in the ceremony, but her daughter, two-year-old Princess Charlotte played the role of bridesmaid for her aunt's wedding. Don't miss the hair-raising reason bridesmaids traditionally dress the same.

Prince and page boy

04-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825077w-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock Meanwhile, three-year-old Prince George, was utterly adorable for his appearance as page boy.

Show-stealers

05-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825077cu-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock George, Charlotte, and six other boys and girls pretty much stole the show as one of the cutest bridal parties ever.

Brotherly love

06-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825077bq-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock Pippa's brothers-in-law, Prince William and Prince Harry, were in attendance. Read about how Prince Harry finally opened up about his mother's death.

Best man

07-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825077bz-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock James' brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, was the best man in the ceremony.

All in the family

08-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825077bd-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock Pippa's mother, Carole Middleton, arrived with her son, James Middleton.

Grand entrance

09-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825844bw-REXShutterstockREX/Shutterstock Pippa arrived in style with her father, Michael Middleton, in a 1951 Jaguar Mk V classic car.

Ready for the honeymoon

10-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825705ek-BerettaSimsREXShutterstockBeretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock After the ceremony, Pippa and James rode off in a Jaguar E-type, giving some royal-looking waves...

Show of hands

11-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825705ey-BerettaSimsREXShutterstockBeretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock ...which was the perfect opportunity to glimpse the gorgeous engagement ring—which has an estimated 3.5-carat diamond—Pippa will wear with her new wedding ring, a simple gold band. Learn about the unromantic history of engagement rings.

Sealed with a kiss

12-cant-miss-photos-pippa-james-ceremony-8825077at-REXShutterstock We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!

