Pippa Middleton—sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge—married financier James Matthew at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, and the couple couldn't look more picture-perfect.

Pippa's gown was custom-made by Giles Deacon. It's drawn comparisons to Princess Kate's wedding dress, with a high neck, cap sleeves, and full skirt.

Princess Kate wasn't in the ceremony, but her daughter, two-year-old Princess Charlotte played the role of bridesmaid for her aunt's wedding.

Meanwhile, three-year-old Prince George, was utterly adorable for his appearance as page boy.

George, Charlotte, and six other boys and girls pretty much stole the show as one of the cutest bridal parties ever.

Pippa's brothers-in-law, Prince William and Prince Harry, were in attendance.

James' brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, was the best man in the ceremony.

Pippa's mother, Carole Middleton, arrived with her son, James Middleton.

Pippa arrived in style with her father, Michael Middleton, in a 1951 Jaguar Mk V classic car.

After the ceremony, Pippa and James rode off in a Jaguar E-type, giving some royal-looking waves...

...which was the perfect opportunity to glimpse the gorgeous engagement ring—which has an estimated 3.5-carat diamond—Pippa will wear with her new wedding ring, a simple gold band.

Sealed with a kiss We wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!

