12 Can’t-Miss Photos from Pippa Middleton’s Gorgeous Wedding Ceremony
Your heart will burst with joy for the happy couple—and at these oh-so-pretty pictures!
A royal weddingREX/Shutterstock Pippa Middleton—sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge—married financier James Matthew at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire, and the couple couldn't look more picture-perfect.
The dressREX/Shutterstock Pippa's gown was custom-made by Giles Deacon. It's drawn comparisons to Princess Kate's wedding dress, with a high neck, cap sleeves, and full skirt. (Find out the surprising reason brides carry bouquets.)
Adorable bridesmaidREX/Shutterstock Princess Kate wasn't in the ceremony, but her daughter, two-year-old Princess Charlotte played the role of bridesmaid for her aunt's wedding. Don't miss the hair-raising reason bridesmaids traditionally dress the same.
Prince and page boyREX/Shutterstock Meanwhile, three-year-old Prince George, was utterly adorable for his appearance as page boy.
Show-stealersREX/Shutterstock George, Charlotte, and six other boys and girls pretty much stole the show as one of the cutest bridal parties ever.
Brotherly loveREX/Shutterstock Pippa's brothers-in-law, Prince William and Prince Harry, were in attendance. Read about how Prince Harry finally opened up about his mother's death.
Best manREX/Shutterstock James' brother, reality TV star Spencer Matthews, was the best man in the ceremony.
All in the familyREX/Shutterstock Pippa's mother, Carole Middleton, arrived with her son, James Middleton.
Grand entranceREX/Shutterstock Pippa arrived in style with her father, Michael Middleton, in a 1951 Jaguar Mk V classic car.
Ready for the honeymoonBeretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock After the ceremony, Pippa and James rode off in a Jaguar E-type, giving some royal-looking waves...
Show of handsBeretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock ...which was the perfect opportunity to glimpse the gorgeous engagement ring—which has an estimated 3.5-carat diamond—Pippa will wear with her new wedding ring, a simple gold band. Learn about the unromantic history of engagement rings.
Sealed with a kissWe wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!
