Here Is the CORRECT Way to Pronounce Dr. Seuss (and 17 Other Popular Author Names)
Roald DahlTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Rolled Dahl, or Role Dahl Correct pronunciation: ROO-all Dahl Dahl’s unusual name gets a Norwegian pronunciation, as the Willy Wonka author hails from a Norwegian family, and was named after Norwegian polar explorer Roald Amundsen.
J. K. RowlingTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Row-ling, or Raw-ling Correct pronunciation: like "rolling" Jo admits she answers to both pronunciations, and that Rowling is a “fairly horrible” name anyway.
Diana GabaldonTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Gabble-don, or Guh-BALL-don Correct pronunciation: GAB-uhl-dohn (last syllable rhymes with “stone”) From the Outlander author’s website: “For reasons unknown, people from New York City… invariably pronounce it to rhyme with ‘mastodon.’ One of these days, I’m going to put the accent mark over the 'don' that the name probably had when it came from Spain back in, and see if that helps”
Chuck PalahniukTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Pa-LAW-nee-uk Correct pronunciation: PAHL-a-nik
Louis SacharTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Satcher, or Suh-kar Correct pronunciation: Sacker (“like someone who tackles quarterbacks or someone who stuffs potatoes into sacks,” says the author’s website)
Vladimir NabokovTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: NAH-ba-kof Correct pronunciation: na-BOE-kof
Ayn RandTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Ann Correct pronunciation: INE
GoetheTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: GOH-thee, or GO-thuh Correct pronunciation: GUR-tuh
Junot DiazTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: HOO-note Diaz Correct pronunciation: JOO-no DEE-as
Rick RiordanTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: REAR-din, or Ree-OHR-din Correct pronunciation: RYE-ohr-din (like rye whiskey)
Jodi PicoultTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Pea-COAT, Pea-CAULT Correct pronunciation: pea-KO
Albert CamusTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Al-bert Kam-muss Correct pronunciation: ahl-BEHR kah-MOO
Jon SciezskaTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: see-EZ-ka Correct pronunciation: SHEH-ska
Jorge Luis BorgesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: bor-GESS Correct pronunciation: BOR-hays
Michael ChabonTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Sha-BONE Correct pronunciation: SHAY-bun
Rainer Maria RilkeTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: RILL-kee Correct pronunciation: RILL-kuh
Annie ProulxTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com Don’t say: Prool, or Prooks Correct pronunciation: Proo
