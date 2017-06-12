Content continues below ad

Diana Gabaldon

Gabble-don, or Guh-BALL-donGAB-uhl-dohn (last syllable rhymes with “stone”) From the Outlander author’s website: “For reasons unknown, people from New York City… invariably pronounce it to rhyme with ‘mastodon.’ One of these days, I’m going to put the accent mark over the 'don' that the name probably had when it came from Spain back in, and see if that helps”