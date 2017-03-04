British Words and Phrases That Everyone in the World Should Know
Oscar Wilde once said of the difference between yanks and wanks: "We have really everything in common with America nowadays except, of course, language." Here is your decoder...
BlokesTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock While it is often attributed to the half-yank (his mom hailed from Brooklyn) that was Winston Churchill, it was actually Irish writer George Bernard Shaw who scribbled "England and America are two countries divided by a common language." But what both blokes do have in common is that, well, they're both blokes. Britain doesn't have "bachelor parties," but rather "stag nights" and other terms they use for the men who populate those parties include, but aren't limited to: chap, Barney, GQ (stylish), geezer (not so much), lad, pet, fella and, believe it or not...lovey. It's also worth brushing up on these Spanish phrases everyone should know before heading over to the continent (otherwise known as Europe).
Utterly knackeredTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock Next time you can't stop yawning, try this phrase on for size. Doesn't it sound so much more sophisticated than whining about how tired you are? And when you do take that midday snooze, don't feel guilty about it. Here are ten benefits of napping.
Feeling Miffed?Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock Then you're slightly perturbed. Gutted? Well then it's full on despair, you know, like how Bridget Jones felt when she caught her boyfriend cheating on her. Here are our favorite tearjerker movies for when you need a good cry.
Bollocks!Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock Bollocks is generally an insult, but it can sometimes be a compliment, depending on how it's used. It's slang for something, rubbish, or a falsehood, reports urbandictionary.com. Though it can also mean something fantastic, as in, "That curry was the bollocks!"
Chuffed to the muffTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock Next time you nail that presentation at work or knock a minute off your mile run, tell a friend that you're "chuffed to the muff," aka very pleased with yourself. Find out how to brag without sounding like a jerk.
Keep calm and carry onTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock The former WWII slogan for London to remain stoic throughout the Blitzkrieg that was "Keep Calm and Carry On" has become the current obnoxious American excuse to parody said posters. But here's the thing, mates: The royal reminder wasn't really used at all. Indeed, the catchy cautionary card was commissioned in 1939 but never publicly displayed, (copies were made and then just placed in cold storage, until the eventual air raids happened, but ended up just being shelved and recycled as part of a Paper Salvage program). KCACO was a forgotten piece of wartime history until a copy of the command was rediscovered in 2000 at Alnwick's Barter Books.
Mind the GapTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock Next time you're getting on the Tube—we mean subway—be sure to "Mind the Gap," a much more charming way to say, "Look where you're going!"
I'm pissedTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock Here in the Colonies, if you're pissed, you're angry. Back in Blighty, it means you're drunk. Grog (ale), plonk (cheap wine), and mother's ruin (gin) are all fun terms for the tipple that gets you bladdered (and/or legless) at the local pub (aka the BattleCruiser or Bozzer). Smoking a fag outside said tavern? It just means you're smoking a cigarette. Here are questionable hangover cures from around the world that may come in handy.
Let's snog, baby!Tatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock While having a wank is a decidedly solitary act, the wiggling that makes the world go round is nothing if not covered within the United Kingdom's always creative commentary: Rump pumpy (straight up intercourse), snog (kiss) and, the Austin Powers-ruined perennial that is shag. Note: Many of these acts may lead the lady to be up the duff, (pregnant). Here are eight facts about kissing we're betting you never heard before.
Posh is speaking toshTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock Brits are know for their insults, among them: Sexy Beast's "spazmongoloid" (idiot); "wazzock" is a similar descriptive as is "damn squib" and which all mean roughly the same thing, while being "gobby" basically means you're a loudmouth. As for "posh is speaking tosh," well it's just a fancy rich person bragging. They're big on the whole tall poppy syndrome thing.
Sod offTatiana Ayazo/Rd.com, shutterstock It's about that time to sod, or bugger off, already. (Both words basically mean, "We're done here.") Now find out the must-know phrases in French.
