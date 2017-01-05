These 6 Hilarious Doodles by Former Presidents Are What Politics Needs Right Now
The president’s pen signs bills into law, affirms declarations of war, and, on occasion, draws happy little fishies. Like anyone else subjected to long, boring meetings, the Big Boss doodles. Here, from the book 'Presidential Doodles' by historian David Greenberg, are six essential executive scribbles.
"Sister in Charge" by Theodore RooseveltCourtesy Houghton Library, Harvard University Theodore Roosevelt, father of six, routinely drew “picture letters” for his kids when not busy running the country. In this 1904 dispatch, he depicts daughter Ethel dispensing “necessary discipline” to her youngest brothers, Archie and Quentin.
"Out Fishing" by Franklin RooseveltCourtesy Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and MuseumFranklin Roosevelt doodled what he loved, from ships to stamps to his own family tree. He drew this trio to cap a nine-day fishing cruise in the Gulf of Mexico in 1937.
"I am Ike" by Dwight EisenhowerCourtesy Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library Dwight Eisenhower painted every week and doodled through countless meetings. This buff self-portrait adorns Ike’s notes about the 1954 coup in Guatemala.
Content continues below ad
"Untitled" by Lyndon JohnsonCourtesy Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library and Museum Lyndon Johnson apparently saw all White House letterhead as unfinished art. His address became the foundation of flags, pagodas, and three-faced thingamajigs, like this one. (Did you know these mind-blowing facts about the White House?)
"The Square" by Richard NixonCourtesy Richard Nixon Presidential LIbrary and Museum Richard Nixon admitted that during missile talks in 1972, he tried to deconstruct Brezhnev’s doodles for negotiating tips. Maybe that’s why Dick’s own art was so inscrutable. He called himself a “square doodler.”
"Football Star" by Ronald ReaganCourtesy Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum Ronald Reagan wrote fan mail to Charles Schulz and considered a cartooning career. This jock joins a page of portraits that includes a horse, a baby, and a gal resembling Nancy, who kept it framed on her desk. Here are more surprising talents of U.S. presidents.
Content continues below ad
Thanks! You're on our list.
And your life's about to get more interesting.
Watch This
More About Culture
Every Book Lover Will Love These Sweet Stories About Local Bookstores
Jerry Seinfeld once said, “A bookstore is one of the only pieces of physical evidence we have that people are still thinking.” Well, it appears we’re thinking less, because there are fewer and fewer bookstores around. Writer/artist and Reader’s Digest cartoonist Bob Eckstein seeks to rectify that with his wonderful homage to these temples of thought, Footnotes From the World’s Greatest Bookstores (Clarkson Potter). It’s chock-full of sweet, funny, and poignant stories. And a few celebrities make appearances, too.