So, Why Do We Celebrate Presidents’ Day?
Newsflash: It isn’t even technically called “Presidents’ Day.”
iStock/bboserup
Check your calendar. Odds are, the third Monday in February is listed as Presidents’ Day, a holiday you may know (or assume) to recognize the accomplishments of all past U.S. presidents.
However, the history behind this holiday is a lot more complicated that you might think.
After George Washington died in 1799, his supporters began recognizing his birthday, February 22, as an annual day of remembrance for America’s first president. (At least, those who used the Gregorian calendar did. The Julian calendar said he was born on Feb. 11. England switched over to the Gregorian style in 1752.) Washington’s birthday became a federal holiday for the District of Columbia in 1879 and for the rest of the country in 1885. This was the first federal holiday that honored an individual.
Then in 1968, Congress introduced the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill, which hoped to change certain federal holidays from specific dates to designated Mondays, creating more three-day weekends. (Talk about a policy everyone can get behind!) The idea was that more long weekends would make people less likely to skip work.
The bill also wanted to combine Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays into one holiday (some states, like Illinois, already celebrated Lincoln’s birthday, February 12). Illinois Senator Robert McClory proposed this holiday be called “Presidents’ Day.” In 1971, the bill passed, and President Richard Nixon issued an executive order that the third Monday in February was now a holiday.
Here’s the thing though: According to the United States Code, that holiday is technically still called Washington’s Birthday. The name never officially changed to Presidents’ Day. But since federal code permits local governments and private businesses to name federal holidays whatever they want, most states call it Presidents’ Day. Many stores also take advantage of this second name to promote February sales.
Two other commander-in-chiefs celebrated birthdays in February: William Henry Harrison (February 9) and Ronald Reagan (February 6).
Check out these surprising talents of U.S. presidents and these sweet love stories about how presidents met their first ladies.
8 Ways to Turn Your Online Friends into Real-Life Besties
These 6 Hilarious Doodles by Former Presidents Are What Politics Needs Right Now
The president’s pen signs bills into law, affirms declarations of war, and, on occasion, draws happy little fishies. Like anyone else subjected to long, boring meetings, the Big Boss doodles. Here, from the book ‘Presidential Doodles’ by historian David Greenberg, are six essential executive scribbles.
Every Book Lover Will Love These Sweet Stories About Local Bookstores
Jerry Seinfeld once said, “A bookstore is one of the only pieces of physical evidence we have that people are still thinking.” Well, it appears we’re thinking less, because there are fewer and fewer bookstores around. Writer/artist and Reader’s Digest cartoonist Bob Eckstein seeks to rectify that with his wonderful homage to these temples of thought, Footnotes From the World’s Greatest Bookstores (Clarkson Potter). It’s chock-full of sweet, funny, and poignant stories. And a few celebrities make appearances, too.