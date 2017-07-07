Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are Going on a Royal Tour, and We’re Already Crying from Cuteness

Tim-Rooke/ShutterstockGet ready for royal baby overload! Prince George and Princess Charlotte will soon hit the road on an official royal tour. As for us? We’re grabbing our tissues, because we are definitely not prepared for the cuteness.

The royal palace just announced that Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will spend a few weeks of their summer vacation on an official visit to Germany and Poland. (By the way, this is why William and Kate never show PDA.) But this time, they will arrive with precious luggage in tow: their two kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on their second overseas trip ever.

The family’s itinerary includes a stop in Warsaw, Poland to meet the Polish Prime Minister and visit the Auschwitz concentration camp. From there, they will travel on to Germany, touring sites in Berlin, Heidelberg, and Hamburg before returning to London, according to USA TODAY.

“They have decided that their children, Prince George, 3, and Princess Charlotte, 2, will travel with them and we expect the children to be seen on at least a couple of occasions over the course of the week,” the palace said in a statement.

Further details have been announced for The Duke and Duchess's tour to Poland and Germany 🇵🇱🇩🇪 → https://t.co/YLVpzURi0h pic.twitter.com/Czrj4TpUAC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2017

The Telegraph reports that the duo will act as “ambassadors” abroad, particularly in light of recent Brexit negotiations.

“(The Cambridges) look forward to a busy and impactful tour and are grateful that they will have the opportunity to meet the Polish and German people—such important friends of the United Kingdom—as a family,” the palace statement said.

With their two adorable children along for the ride, can the royal parents smooth things over with Europe? If these adorably cute moments of Princess Charlotte are any hint, we say yes!