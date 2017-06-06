Although every royal family member rocks their own type of star power, no one steals the show quite like Princess Charlotte. From her cute hair bows to her big blue eyes to her adorably fat cheeks, the royal two-year-old never fails to make a memorable appearance. She may be the fourth in line for the throne—but she’s number one in our hearts. And with these photos, it's easy to see why!

REX/Shutterstock Take, for example, the most recent photos captured of the little princess at her Take, for example, the most recent photos captured of the little princess at her Aunt Pippa’s wedding . Dressed in white with pink accessories, Charlotte is a toddler in a tiara...literally. She looks fit for the TLC show, too, with her perfect pout (finger included!)

REX/Shutterstock On her recent trip to Canada, Princess Charlotte paused to smell a bright bouquet of flowers. But the bouquet paled in comparison to her oh-so-pretty floral dress, with a red sweater and bow to match. On her recent trip to Canada, Princess Charlotte paused to smell a bright bouquet of flowers. But the bouquet paled in comparison to her oh-so-pretty floral dress, with a red sweater and bow to match.

Content continues below ad

REX/Shutterstock Pucker up! The toddler’s fish face added a silly touch to her family’s Christmas day church service in Englefield, U.K. last year. Pucker up! The toddler’s fish face added a silly touch to her family’s Christmas day church service in Englefield, U.K. last year.

Rupert-Hartley/REX/Shutterstock As a treat for Christmas, Princess Charlotte got her hands on a sticky and sweet candy cane. The look on her face says it all! As a treat for Christmas, Princess Charlotte got her hands on a sticky and sweet candy cane. The look on her face says it all!

Cambridge/REX/Shutterstock The world got a rare peek at its favorite royal baby when her family released photos for her first birthday. Her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, took the candid shots while she played with her toys. The world got a rare peek at its favorite royal baby when her family released photos for her first birthday. Her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, took the candid shots while she played with her toys.

Content continues below ad

Tim-Rooke/REX/Shutterstock The two year old obviously isn’t camera shy. In fact, she loves smiling and waving at photographers! The two year old obviously isn’t camera shy. In fact, she loves smiling and waving at photographers!

Dias/NEWSPIX/REX/Shutterstock When her family attended a children’s party for military families in Canada, Princess Charlotte made a beeline for those balloons! These photos just go to show that even royal babies like to have a bit of fun. When her family attended a children’s party for military families in Canada, Princess Charlotte made a beeline for those balloons! These photos just go to show that even royal babies like to have a bit of fun.

HANDOUT/EPA/REX/Shutterstock Can you say outfit goals? Charlotte fulfilled everyone’s dream toddler wardrobe while posing for her two-year-old pictures in a precious yellow sweater and blue beret. Can you say outfit goals? Charlotte fulfilled everyone’s dream toddler wardrobe while posing for her two-year-old pictures in a precious yellow sweater and blue beret.

Content continues below ad

REX/Shutterstock From a very young age, Princess Charlotte was camera-ready. She cheesed for the photographers with her family during their holiday in the French Alps. From a very young age, Princess Charlotte was camera-ready. She cheesed for the photographers with her family during their holiday in the French Alps.

REX/Shutterstock If you’re anything like us, you can’t get enough of the royal family. Never fear! Check out

If you’re anything like us, you can’t get enough of the royal family. Never fear! Check out these can’t-miss photos from Pippa Middleton’s gorgeous wedding ceremony.

Content continues below ad