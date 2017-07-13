shutterstockEven two decades after her death, it’s not hard to see why Princess Diana’s legacy is everlasting.

Sure, we fell in love with her during her relationship with Prince Charles. (By the way, this is what really happened between Prince Charles and Princess Diana.) But the Princess of Wales was also a fashion icon, a kind-hearted philanthropist, and—most importantly—a devoted mother to Prince William and Harry.

Now, her sons will pay tribute to the late princess (and we can join in, too!) in the upcoming HBO documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy. The film explores “fresh and revealing insights into an iconic figure who touched the lives of millions,” the website writes.

In the documentary’s latest trailer, Prince William and Prince Harry flip through a family photo album, sharing their favorite stories about the princess. Although they were only 15 and 12, respectively, when Diana died, they cherish fond memories of their mother and her playful personality.

“She was very informal and really enjoyed the laughter and the fun,” William said. “She understood that there was a real life outside of palace walls.”

Let’s not forget that Prince Harry recently revealed how he coped with his mother’s death. His voice shook with emotion as he spoke about her for the film.

“This is the first time that the two of us have ever spoken about her as a mother,” Prince Harry said. “She was our mum. She still is our mum.”

He couldn’t resist adding: “And of course, as a son I would say this, she was the best mum in the world. She smothered us with love, that’s for sure.”

We’re already crying! Grab some tissues and catch the new documentary on HBO later this month. And while you’re waiting, brush up on the most inspiring quotes from Princess Diana.