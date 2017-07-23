James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock

You might know exactly which perfume Diana wore (here’s a hint!) and steal every fashion tip in her playbook. But there’s one more thing you need to add to your royal repertoire.

This summer, the British royal family will commemorate the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death with a special display at the Buckingham Palace. Visitors will receive a rare look at some of the late princess’s most prized possessions, including her music collection and ballet shoes.

The exhibit was curated by none other than Diana’s sons, Princes William and Harry. When they selected many of the objects for the display, they hoped “to reflect their mother’s commitment to duty and their personal memories of her,” the Royal Collection Trust said. (Prince Harry just opened up about his mother’s death—and this is what he had to say.)

Stop by to glimpse items such as a leather photo frame with pictures of family and friends, a burgundy leather briefcase, and Diana’s school lunch box with “D Spencer” written on it. The display will also feature Diana’s case of cassette tapes, which includes albums by artists such as George Michael, Diana Ross, and Elton John. Did you know Elton John played at her funeral? Learn even more fascinating facts about Princess Diana.

The exhibit will run until October 1, 2017. And for all you Anglophiles, here’s another reason to attend: The palace will also display more than 200 gifts given to Queen Elizabeth over her 65-year reign, including a paperweight made from a dinosaur bone and a Union Flag badge worn in space by British astronaut Major Tim Peake.

Still, the display is only one of many tributes to Princess Diana this year. Don’t miss the touching way Princes William and Harry are keeping their mother’s legacy alive.

Source: Reuters