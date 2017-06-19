REX/Shutterstock In 1995, Princess Diana paid a visit to the White House and naturally stunned in a dark blue Victor Edelstein gown. Even though she danced with actor John Travolta, all eyes were on the former ballerina; she was the one with the groovy moves. Check out even more In 1995, Princess Diana paid a visit to the White House and naturally stunned in a dark blue Victor Edelstein gown. Even though she danced with actor John Travolta, all eyes were on the former ballerina; she was the one with the groovy moves. Check out even more fascinating facts you never knew about Princess Diana

REX/Shutterstock No one questions the Princess of Wales’s unconditional love for her sons, Princes William and Harry, and this photo just proves it. Whether they were apart for a few days or a few months, the look on her face says it all. She couldn’t be happier! No one questions the Princess of Wales’s unconditional love for her sons, Princes William and Harry, and this photo just proves it. Whether they were apart for a few days or a few months, the look on her face says it all. She couldn’t be happier!

Cassidy and Leigh/REX/Shutterstock In 1993, the royal family let loose with a trip to Thorpe Park, where Diana rode along on the amusement park rides with her sons. Nearly 25 years later, Prince Harry In 1993, the royal family let loose with a trip to Thorpe Park, where Diana rode along on the amusement park rides with her sons. Nearly 25 years later, Prince Harry opened up about his mother’s death —and how he coped with his grief.

Ken Towner/Evening Standard/REX/Shutterstock Princess Diana speaks with Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, while waiting at Victoria State for the state visit of the Italian president. Soon, women around the world would mimic her impeccable fashion sense. (By the way, you should steal Princess Diana speaks with Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth’s sister, while waiting at Victoria State for the state visit of the Italian president. Soon, women around the world would mimic her impeccable fashion sense. (By the way, you should steal these style tips from Princess Diana.)

Alan Davidson/Silverhub/REX/Shutterstock The camera caught Princess Diana in a rare moment of pure joy while leaving the Royal Opera House in 1995. Her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes Tuck, must have been in on the joke, too! The camera caught Princess Diana in a rare moment of pure joy while leaving the Royal Opera House in 1995. Her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes Tuck, must have been in on the joke, too!

DAVE HARTLEY/REX/Shutterstock All of the royal women donned pastels for the annual Trooping the Colour parade in 1992. As they stood on the balcony in this photo, they watched the British Royal Navy fly past. (Learn why All of the royal women donned pastels for the annual Trooping the Colour parade in 1992. As they stood on the balcony in this photo, they watched the British Royal Navy fly past. (Learn why Queen Elizabeth wears bright outfits all the time.)

BRENDAN BEIRNE/REX/Shutterstock In her white and pink strapless evening dress, the Princess of Wales was the belle of the ball during the 1988 British royal tour of Australia. Prince Charles obviously couldn’t take his eyes off of her! In her white and pink strapless evening dress, the Princess of Wales was the belle of the ball during the 1988 British royal tour of Australia. Prince Charles obviously couldn’t take his eyes off of her!

Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock A family bike ride while on holiday in the Scilly Isles inevitably turned into a photo shoot for the young royals. Since family outings like these were rare, Princess Diana soaked up the time she could spend with her boys. A family bike ride while on holiday in the Scilly Isles inevitably turned into a photo shoot for the young royals. Since family outings like these were rare, Princess Diana soaked up the time she could spend with her boys.

REX/Shutterstock Princes William and Harry got to dress up as their heroes—police officers—for a day. Diana supervises from the background—most likely to make sure they don’t take off on that motorbike! Princes William and Harry got to dress up as their heroes—police officers—for a day. Diana supervises from the background—most likely to make sure they don’t take off on that motorbike!

