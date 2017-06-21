The 14 Most Inspiring Quotes from Princess Diana
Princess Diana won the hearts of people around the world with her grace, compassion, and generosity. We remember the Princess of Wales through her most powerful words.
On human dignityDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back.”
On giving backMike Forster/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.”
On compassionDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.”
On familyDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Family is the most important thing in the world.”
On improving our worldTim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”
On loveDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “If you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.”
On world issuesNpa Rota/REX/Shutterstock “I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved.”
On her purposeJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny.”
On being a royalJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country.”
On raising her sonsJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I want my boys to have an understanding of people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress, and their hopes and dreams.”
On happinessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “When you are happy, you can forgive a great deal.”
On her personalityJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I am a free spirit. Some don’t like that but that’s who I am.”
On successJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me.”
On her leadershipJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.”
