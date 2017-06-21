On human dignity David Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back.” “Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back.”

On giving back Mike Forster/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.” “Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.”

On compassion David Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.” “Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.”

Content continues below ad

On family David Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Family is the most important thing in the world.” “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

On improving our world Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock “Carry out a “Carry out a random act of kindness , with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”

On love David Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “If you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.” “If you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.”

Content continues below ad

On world issues Npa Rota/REX/Shutterstock “I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved.” “I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved.”

On her purpose James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny.” “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny.”

On being a royal James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country.” “I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country.”

Content continues below ad

On raising her sons James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I want my boys to have an understanding of people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress, and their hopes and dreams.” “I want my boys to have an understanding of people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress, and their hopes and dreams.”

On happiness James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “When you are happy, you can forgive a great deal.” “When you are happy, you can forgive a great deal.”

On her personality James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I am a free spirit. Some don’t like that but that’s who I am.” “I am a free spirit. Some don’t like that but that’s who I am.”

Content continues below ad

On success James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, “People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me.”

On her leadership James Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.”

“I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.”

Content continues below ad