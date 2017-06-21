The 14 Most Inspiring Quotes from Princess Diana

Princess Diana won the hearts of people around the world with her grace, compassion, and generosity. We remember the Princess of Wales through her most powerful words.

On human dignity

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Everyone needs to be valued. Everyone has the potential to give something back.”

On giving back

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessMike Forster/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “Anywhere I see suffering, that is where I want to be, doing what I can.”

On compassion

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Everyone of us needs to show how much we care for each other and, in the process, care for ourselves.”

On family

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “Family is the most important thing in the world.”

On improving our world

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessTim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”

On love

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessDavid Levenson/REX/Shutterstock “If you find someone you love in life, you must hang onto it, and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it.”

On world issues

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessNpa Rota/REX/Shutterstock “I think the biggest disease the world suffers from in this day and age is the disease of people feeling unloved.”

On her purpose

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “Nothing brings me more happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable people in society. It is a good and essential part of my life, a kind of destiny.”

On being a royal

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I’d like to be a queen in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country.”

On raising her sons

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I want my boys to have an understanding of people’s emotions, their insecurities, people’s distress, and their hopes and dreams.”

On happiness

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “When you are happy, you can forgive a great deal.”

On her personality

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I am a free spirit. Some don’t like that but that’s who I am.”

On success

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “People think that at the end of the day a man is the only answer. Actually, a fulfilling job is better for me.”

On her leadership

The-14-Most-Inspiring-Quotes-from-the-People’s-PrincessJames Gray/Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock “I don’t go by the rule book… I lead from the heart, not the head.”

