The Surprising Day Princess Diana Called the “Worst in Her Life”

John Walters/Daily Mail/REX/ShutterstockNearly 20 years after Princess Diana’s passing, new information and new photos continue to surface, giving a deeper look into who she was beyond her public persona. Rare photos depict everything from family vacations to spins on the dance floor with John Travolta, but some of the most telling information can be found on tape.

In a new documentary from National Geographic titled Diana: In Her Own Words, the princess speaks extensively about what really happened between her and Prince Charles, including what was going through her mind on her wedding day.

The audio of Diana speaking her side of the story comes from a series of interviews conducted in 1991 for a planned biography. Although Princess Diana never claims to have considered canceling the wedding, she goes on to describe the day as “the worst day of my life.”

One of the producers of the documentary, Tom Jennings, told Today that the aim was to create a film “from Diana’s point of view,” that told, “her truth at the time.”

Her misgivings about her relationship with Charles dated back even before the wedding, to when she was just freshly engaged.

“I went upstairs, had lunch with my sisters who were there, and I said, ‘I can’t marry him. I can’t do this. This is absolutely unbelievable’…And they were wonderful and said, ‘Well, bad luck, Duch. Your face is on the tea towel, so you’re too late to chicken out.’”

Prince Charles and Princess Diana finalized their divorce on August 28, 1996, after an extended separation and 15 years of marriage.

Source: Today