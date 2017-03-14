The Kind Worth Killing via amazon.com In the opening of The Kind Worth Killing by Peter Swanson, a man and a woman meet on the redeye flight from London to Boston. They have a few drinks, exchange confidences, and she offers to help him bump off his cheating wife. But why? And who will be murdered in the end? These are the In the opening of The Kind Worth Killing by Peter Swanson, a man and a woman meet on the redeye flight from London to Boston. They have a few drinks, exchange confidences, and she offers to help him bump off his cheating wife. But why? And who will be murdered in the end? These are the classic titles you can read in one day

We Were Liars via amazon.com The young Sinclair cousins and their wealthy, super-privileged friends all summer together on their own private island every year in E. Lockhart's young adult novel, We Were Liars. But when one of them misses a season, everyone shuns her, and she can't figure out what she has done to deserve it...until the shocking climax.

The Couple Next Door via amazon.com All the neighbors envy the title characters in Shari LaPena's The Couple Next Door ... until the night their baby Cora disappears. Did one of them do it? Did both of them do it? And what are the secrets each will wind up revealing?

The Silent Wife via amazon.com The Silent Wife by A.S.A. Harrison is narrated by two spouses, and it's hard to decide which one is more toxic. The wealthy husband loves his double life, and the wife is dedicated to denial until she's about to crack. Either way, someone in this gilded prison is going to die.

The Woman in Cabin 10 via amazon.com In The Woman in Cabin 10 by Ruth Ware, a journalist on a free luxury cruise sees a woman being thrown overboard from the cabin right next door. But everyone says the cabin was empty. And no passengers are missing. Is she losing her mind? Or is something very wrong onboard?

All the Missing Girls via amazon.com Ten years before the start of All the Missing Girls by Megan Miranda, a girl disappears from a rural small town. When her best friend comes back to nurse a sick family member, yet another girl goes missing and the cold case splits wide open, revealing the secrets of an entire community.

The Likeness via amazon.com What if someone who looked exactly like you, stole your identity, and then got murdered? Dublin homicide detective Cassie Maddox thought she was done with undercover work, but she can't say no to this assignment in The Likeness by Tana French. Can she successfully impersonate the girl among a houseful of her closest friends and find the murderer?

My Sister Rosa via amazon.com "I won't kill, and I won't make anyone else kill," the blond, dimpled 10-year-old Rosa promises her big brother in Justine Larbalestier's terrifying teen novel My Sister Rosa. So why is he still so worried? Because Rosa's always working the angles, no matter how closely he watches her. Someone is bound to get hurt. The question is whom?

GarnetHill via amazon.com Maureen lives a quiet life in Glasgow, Scotland, recovering from a painful history of abuse and mental health problems. Then her boyfriend, a therapist, is found murdered in her apartment, and she becomes the prime suspect. When Maureen is forced to turn detective, she never dreams that she'll be confronting her own trauma.

He's Gone via amazon.com Careful! The way you get your partner may be the way you lose him. In the opening of He's Gone by Deb Caletti, a woman wakes up on her Seattle houseboat to find her husband missing. Is foul play involved...or just foul behavior?

Before I Go to Sleep via amazon.com In Before I Go to Sleep by S.J. Watson, a woman has a rare kind of amnesia that makes her forget everything about her life after she falls asleep each night. The one saving grace is her husband Ben, who is always there in the morning to tell her about their life together. Until she reads a note in her journal: "Don't trust Ben."

The Ice Twins via amazon.com If one of your identical twins died in a tragic accident, would you be sure which one it was? In The Ice Twins by S.K. Tremayne, a grief-stricken mother, isolated with her surviving daughter on a remote Scottish island, is forced to confront the truth about the day that changed her life forever.

The Talented Mr. Ripley via amazon.com What if you were better at being your friend than he was? What if you got a chance at a life you felt you truly deserved? Is it possible to become someone else if you want it badly enough? Patricia Highsmith's classic spine-tingler, The Talented Mr. Ripley, probes the limits of masquerade.

Cover of Snow via amazon.com In Cover of Snow by Jenny Milchman, the heroine might have expected her husband, a police officer, to meet a violent end. But she never expected suicide. As she delves into the mysterious circumstances surrounding his death, she meets with a strange resistance from his partner and the other men on the police force. What really happened and why?

