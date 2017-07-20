16 Rarely Seen Photos of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip
They're going on 70 years of marriage and have the history to prove it.
New romanceNews Ltd/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock You can just sense the fresh love in this photo of Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh taken in 1947—the same year they got married. Learn the sweet story behind their romance.
Cricket matchANL/REX/Shutterstock Royals don’t just sit and watch—sometimes they get to play, too. Right before this 1948 picture was taken, the Duke played for the Windsor Great Park team at a local cricket match.
Standing next to each otherILLUSTRATED LONDON NEWS/REX/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had their fair share of controversy, but still look enamored in this 1950 photograph.
Family photoNews Ltd/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock We couldn’t ask for a sweeter family photo if we tried. In this 1951 snapshot, Elizabeth and Philip hold Prince Charles and Princess Anne at their Clarence House, their home in London.
KiltDaily Mail/REX/Shutterstock For the 1952 Braemar Gathering, Prince Philip wore a traditional tartan kilt while a crowd of 40,000 cheered at the couple’s arrival.
CoronationREX/Shutterstock Both Elizabeth and Philip are all smiles during her coronation in 1953.
Safe travelsStar/Npa Rota/REX/Shutterstock Philip and Elizabeth looked cheerful at a London airport on their way to a 1957 state visit to Paris.
On boat fire shore connectionHull/REX/ShutterstockBefore setting sail to Denmark in 1957, Elizabeth and Philip pause to wave goodbye. Find out the fascinating secret behind the purse always carries (even on the water).
CorgiHistoria/REX/Shutterstock It's nothing new that Queen Elizabeth II’s love for corgis knows no bounds. She and Prince Philip couldn’t resist the puppies even in this 1959 snapshot.
Blue and navy uniformReginald Davis/REX/Shutterstock During a 1963 trip to New Zealand, Prince Philip wears a Navy uniform while Queen Elizabeth II matches in her blue outfit.
Holding baby in uniformAP/REX/Shutterstock After her 38th birthday celebration (find out why the queen actually has two birthdays), Elizabeth holds Prince Edward, who was just 12 weeks old.
White hatHistoria/REX/Shutterstock During a five-week tour of the West Indies in 1966, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were able to enjoy some entertainment in South Caicos Island.
Accepting polo awardDaily Mail/REX/Shutterstock When Prince Philip’s team won the Cowdray Park Gold Cup polo tournament in 1966, his wife graciously presented the trophy.
No hard feelingsAnonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock The royal couple visited Ottawa in 1967 to celebrate Canada’s 100th anniversary.
South PacificReginald Davis/REX/Shutterstock For once, Queen Elizabeth II didn’t wear her usual gloves (don't miss these secrets behind the queen's gloves). She and Prince Philip looked ready for some sun on their way to Fiji for a visit to the South Pacific in 1977.
ModernREX/Shutterstock Even today—approaching their 70th wedding anniversary—Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are still going strong.
