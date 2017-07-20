16 Rarely Seen Photos of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip

They're going on 70 years of marriage and have the history to prove it.

By
View as Slideshow

New romance

News Ltd/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock You can just sense the fresh love in this photo of Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess Elizabeth) and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh taken in 1947—the same year they got married. Learn the sweet story behind their romance.

Cricket match

ANL/REX/Shutterstock Royals don’t just sit and watch—sometimes they get to play, too. Right before this 1948 picture was taken, the Duke played for the Windsor Great Park team at a local cricket match.

Standing next to each other

ILLUSTRATED LONDON NEWS/REX/Shutterstock Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had their fair share of controversy, but still look enamored in this 1950 photograph.

Content continues below ad

Family photo

News Ltd/Newspix/REX/Shutterstock We couldn’t ask for a sweeter family photo if we tried. In this 1951 snapshot, Elizabeth and Philip hold Prince Charles and Princess Anne at their Clarence House, their home in London.

Kilt

Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock For the 1952 Braemar Gathering, Prince Philip wore a traditional tartan kilt while a crowd of 40,000 cheered at the couple’s arrival.

Coronation

REX/Shutterstock Both Elizabeth and Philip are all smiles during her coronation in 1953.

Content continues below ad

Safe travels

Star/Npa Rota/REX/Shutterstock Philip and Elizabeth looked cheerful at a London airport on their way to a 1957 state visit to Paris.

On boat fire shore connection

Hull/REX/ShutterstockBefore setting sail to Denmark in 1957, Elizabeth and Philip pause to wave goodbye. Find out the fascinating secret behind the purse always carries (even on the water).

Corgi

Historia/REX/Shutterstock It's nothing new that Queen Elizabeth II’s love for corgis knows no bounds. She and Prince Philip couldn’t resist the puppies even in this 1959 snapshot.

Content continues below ad

Blue and navy uniform

Reginald Davis/REX/Shutterstock During a 1963 trip to New Zealand, Prince Philip wears a Navy uniform while Queen Elizabeth II matches in her blue outfit.

Holding baby in uniform

AP/REX/Shutterstock After her 38th birthday celebration (find out why the queen actually has two birthdays), Elizabeth holds Prince Edward, who was just 12 weeks old.

White hat

Historia/REX/Shutterstock During a five-week tour of the West Indies in 1966, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were able to enjoy some entertainment in South Caicos Island.

Content continues below ad

Accepting polo award

Daily Mail/REX/Shutterstock When Prince Philip’s team won the Cowdray Park Gold Cup polo tournament in 1966, his wife graciously presented the trophy.

No hard feelings

Anonymous/AP/REX/Shutterstock The royal couple visited Ottawa in 1967 to celebrate Canada’s 100th anniversary.

South Pacific

Reginald Davis/REX/Shutterstock For once, Queen Elizabeth II didn’t wear her usual gloves (don't miss these secrets behind the queen's gloves). She and Prince Philip looked ready for some sun on their way to Fiji for a visit to the South Pacific in 1977.

Content continues below ad

Modern

REX/Shutterstock Even today—approaching their 70th wedding anniversary—Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are still going strong.

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.