Only 500 People in the World Own This Incredibly Rare Passport

Whether you take a cheap flight to Hawaii or visit the biggest airport in the world, you'll definitely want to have one of these passports in hand.

First, though, you need to become a member of the Sovereign Order of Malta. According to the Independent, members include over 13,500 knights, dames, and chaplains, plus 80,000 permanent volunteers and 25,000 employees. But only 500 members receive passports, and just one is issued for longer than five years. The Grand Master, its highest-ranking officer, holds a permanent passport from the Order.

The Sovereign Order of Malta says that it grants its coveted passports only to “the members of the Sovereign Council (the government), to heads and members of its Diplomatic Missions (as well as their consort and minor children), and—with very few exceptions—to senior figures in charge of a special missions within the Order of Malta.”

Currently active in 120 countries, the institution provides medical, social and humanitarian services to refugees and other people in need. Because the Order maintains diplomatic relations with 106 states, all of them accept the passports from travelers crossing their borders. As for the countries who don’t? You won’t get through customs in the United States, United Kingdom, or New Zealand with this passport in hand. (Check out the things most likely to get you flagged by TSA.)

The passports comply with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards and even include biometric features, Travel+Leisure reports. The Order keeps its own postage stamps and currency, too!

We just have one question: How do we apply for citizenship?