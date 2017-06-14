Say These 9 Words and We’ll Tell You Where You Grew Up

If said a certain way, these words and phrases are a dead giveaway to where you're from.

By
View as Slideshow

What we call insects that glow at night

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-01-Josh-KatzJosh KatzSome words are like out-of-state license plates—they’re dead giveaways that you’re not from around here. Just try rhyming aunt with can’t in parts of the Northeast or Upper Midwest (you cahn’t) or ordering a sub in Philadelphia, the epicenter of hoagie country. Not convinced? Check out this list of 13 foods that have totally different regional names. In recent years, linguists have pondered whether the homogenizing effects of TV, film, and the Internet have begun to eliminate many so-called regionalisms. To find out, I surveyed Americans about how we talk. The good news, based on the 350,000 responses received: American English shows no sign of disappearing. So slip off your sneakers (more on that later), grab a soft drink (ditto), and let’s take a tour of Americanisms. (Find out if you're like the rest of us and mispronounce these common words, too.)

What we call a sale of household items

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-02-Josh-KatzJosh Katz

How we address a group of people

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-04-Josh-KatzJosh Katz

Content continues below ad

What we call carbonated beverages

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-03-Josh-KatzJosh Katz

Where we throw our trash

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-05-Josh-KatzJosh Katz

What we haul freight in

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-06-Josh-KatzJosh Katz

Content continues below ad

What we drink from in public places

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-08-Josh-KatzJosh Katz

What we call athletic footwear

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-07-Josh-KatzJosh Katz

How many syllables in caramel?

jul-Aug-WK-You-say-tomato-09-Josh-KatzJosh Katz


Content continues below ad

Excerpted from Speaking American: How Y’all, Youse, and You Guys Talk: A Visual Guide by Josh Katz, Copyright © 2016 by Joshua Alan Katz. reprinted courtesy of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, hmhco.com.

More: Culture Who Knew

Become more interesting every week!

Get our Read Up newsletter

how we use your e-mail
We will use your email address to send you this newsletter. For more information please read our privacy policy.