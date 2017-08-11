Tim Rooke/REX/ShutterstockThe very concept of a royal family is one of tradition and etiquette. And it should come as no surprise, that monarchies themselves survive in the modern world, for the most part, in tradition alone.

And to help maintain that sense of tradition, the British royal family abides by a very specific set of rules. For example, there’s a reason why you won’t see the royals eating a certain food in public, why Prince George is always wearing shorts and never playing with this toy. Their rules even extend to when they’re on vacation. They are required to pack a very specific outfit no matter where they go, according to The Sun.

When on holiday, the royals always have to be ready with a black outfit. The reasoning makes rather moribund sense: they must always be prepared with mourning attire, just in case there is a death in the family.

It seems as though the tradition began with Queen Elizabeth II, back in 1952. While on royal tour with Prince Philip in Kenya, her father King George VI passed. A suitable black dress was not packed for the Queen, so prior to exiting her plane in the U.K., a black dress had to be brought onboard for her to change into.

Source: The Sun