Content continues below ad

Content continues below ad

Enter the room in order

Ross-McDairmant-Photography/Shutterstock

When the royal family is part of a procession, they enter and are seated in the order of precedence, which is essentially the order of who’s next in line to the throne. The order is Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh (Prince Philip, Her Majesty’s husband), the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall (Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla), the Prince and Duchess of Cambridge (Prince William and Kate Middleton), and so on.