Royal Gardens of Herrenhausen, Germany Vladimir Mucibabic/Shutterstock The intricate gardens at Harrenhausen Palace in Hannover, Germany, are just the beginning. The gardens also boast glasshouses with exotic plants, and a 300-year-old path lined with linden trees.

Frederiksborg Castle, Denmark Arndale/Shutterstock King Christian IV built the first Frederiksborg Castle in the 17th century. But when it burnt down in the 1800s, J. C. Jacobsen (who also happens to own Carlsberg Breweries) rebuilt the palace. Now it's home to the Museum of National History, and visitors can stroll through the baroque-style garden, which was rebuilt to look just like its original plans form 1725.

Hampton Court Palace, United Kingdom PlusONE/Shutterstock The gardens at Hampton Court Palace near London are brimming with bright flowers and impressive statues. But the garden has another claim to fame: It's home to the oldest hedge maze in the world.

La Granja de San ildefonso, Spain Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux The multicolored marble steps of the Cascade Fountain feature 11 stunning waterworks. Check out these other places that look like they belong in fairy tales.

Tokyo Imperial Park, Japan Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux With 30 different species of trees throughout the park, here gardeners use Japanese-style pruning to sculpt these garden trees, creating empty spaces that allow decorate elements to peek through.

Chantilly, France Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux What began as a French formal garden has been transformed over time and history to incorporate Anglo-Chinese and English-Romantic styles; architects who have had their hands on the plans included Victor Dubois, who designed the English-style section after the French revolution. Pictured here is the Île d'Amour and its gazebo sheltering a statue of Eros.

Palace of Versailles, France Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux One of the most infamous gardens in the world belonged to Louis XIV, who believed an exquisite garden was of the utmost importance. This section is known as the Enceladus Grove.

Royal Greenhouses of Laeken, Belguim Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux Part of this gorgeous glass palace, inspired by King Leopold II, is the Congo Greenhouse. It's open to the lucky public two weeks of the year.

Badia A Coltibuono, Italy Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux The idyllic nature of this Italian oasis dates back to 1051, when monks first built the abbey. Today, the garden acts as a place for resting and meditation.

Fredensborg Palace, Denmark Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux This stylish palace first belonged to King Frederick IV in 1719, but has since been converted into a spring and fall residence for Queen Margrethe and the Prince Consort Henrik. Versailles gardens were the original inspiration for architect Johan Cornelius Krieger.

Drottningholm Palace, Sweden Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux Taking his cue from French formal gardens, in 1662 architect Nicodemus Tessin placed the fountain of Hercules by Adriaen de Vries in the center of the parterre.

Royal Botanic Garden, Jordan Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux Water conservation is extremely important in this 445-acre garden, due to the area's dry conditions. Princess Basma, a Time magazine "Hero for the Planet" honoree, continues to strive for public awareness of flora species conservation.

The Royal Palaces of Fez and Rabat, Morocco Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux Adorned with fruit trees, canals, and fountains, this Moroccan oasis in Prince Moulay Rachid’s riad in the Royal Palace of Fez provides a serene escape.

Blenheim Palace, United Kingdom Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux This majestic palace, offered as a gift in the 1700s to the first Duke of Marlborough, John Churchill, by the Queen of England, boasts several flower gardens, an enclosed vegetable garden, a landscaped park, multiple water terraces, and adorned fountains.

Peterhof, Russia Photo by Jean-Baptiste Leroux Although it was completely destroyed during World War II, this grand garden, designed by Peter the Great, was fully restored to its original beauty. Here, a statue of Neptune sits on the terrace of the Monplaisir Palace.

