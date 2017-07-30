The Royals Have Banned Their Kids from Having These Popular Toys

Tim Rooke/ShutterstockThe Royals like to maintain traditions. For example, there’s a very specific reason behind Prince George wearing shorts all the time, dating way back down their family tree. The concept of a royal family itself seems like a concept from a bygone era. Even as the world modernizes, the British royal family stays much the same, and apparently, this culture of constants extends all the way to George and Charlotte’s playroom.

According to US Weekly, Prince William and Kate Middleton ban their children from playing with iPads, and offer up more traditional, low tech toys to them.

Evgeny Atamanenko/ShutterstockThe gadgets are meant for grown ups like William and Kate, a source told US Weekly.

“They’re very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children. As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination.”

The restriction on technology has a very reasonable justification beyond William and Kate’s own childhood experience. Playing on iPads in early childhood has been linked to significant delays in speech development, according to CNN.

Source: US Weekly