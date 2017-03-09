Important Party Question: Why Is There an “M” on RSVP Cards?
Consider it the letter that stumps party guests time and time again.
There’s a party coming up and you’re invited! How do you know? The invitation, of course. And how will you tell the host you’re attending? By filling out the RSVP card, obviously.
But wait.
Where do you put your name? And if it’s supposed to be by that line with the “M” next to it, what’s the deal with that?
Konstantin Zubarev/Shutterstock
“When you sign your name or names on that line, use the ‘M’ as the first letter of your title,” write the party experts at The Knot. “For example, you might write ‘Ms. Diana Barnes and Mr. Steven Brown.’ A married couple would put ‘Mr. and Mrs. Casey Harris.’ A single woman would put ‘Ms. Angela Hall.’ Use the “M” as the first letter of your title and finish it with an “s” or “r” as appropriate.
Throwing a bash of your own and feel weird about the whole “M” thing? Experts say it’s perfectly acceptable to swap it out for “Name.”
Video
