Take a Look at These Stunning Photos of the City Ranked “Best in the World”
We're booking a ticket ASAP.
Welcome to San Miguel de Allende, MexicoGlass and Nature/Shutterstock Every year, Travel + Leisure puts out a survey asking readers about their favorite places to travel. Respondents rank each city’s culture, cuisine, sights, friendliness, overall value, and shopping. This year, San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, earned a whopping 92.12 out of 100, earning its spot as the best city in the world. (Looking for a domestic trip? Don't miss these 21 nicest towns in America.)
A slice of historyKobby Dagan/Shutterstock San Miguel de Allende was built in 1542 and ended up becoming a melting pot of cultures between the Amerindians, Spaniards, and Creoles. Now, it’s a UNESCO World Heritage site. (Find out why women aren't allowed at this other World Heritage site.)
Neo-Gothic architectureBill Perry/Shutterstock The neo-Gothic church Parroquia de San Miguel Arcangel is a main landmark of the city because it can be seen from almost anywhere in town. Rumor has it that architect Zeferino Gutierrez looked to a postcard of a Belgian church for inspiration. (Check out these 14 other real places around the world that look straight out of a fairy tale.)
Gardens galoreBill Perry/Shutterstock Outside the church sits the town’s main square, El Jardín, which translates to “the garden.” It’s a fitting name for the square, which features artfully clipped laurel trees. (Starting your own indoor garden? Try these five naturally detoxifying plants.)
Beauty all aroundBill Perry/Shutterstock Even outside the main stretch, San Miguel de Allende has stunning architecture, with colorful buildings and rooftop gardens whose plants dangle below.
Time to celebrateKobby Dagan/Shutterstock During the annual festival of the Valle del Maiz, a parade goes to the historic center. Part of the parade includes chinelos, traditional costumed dancers of Mexico.
Street artKobby Dagan/Shutterstock You could head to galleries in the famous Fabrica la Aurora—or just walk the stone streets. The art on building walls and ornate doorways are equally beautiful.
Shop 'til you dropSan Hoyano/Shutterstock In Mercado de Artesanias, vendors sell rugs, decorated animal skulls, masks, sugar skulls, and more—perfect for a Day of the Dead celebration, but a dangerous place for shopping addicts.
Day and nightBill Perry/Shutterstock If you thought San Miguel de Allende was beautiful during the day, just wait until you see it at night. As the sun goes down, the entire city—including the main church—glows.
