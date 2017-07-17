On television and in the movies, we bust ghosts, ghosts bust bad guys, and ghosts become our buddies. But when it comes to real life, plenty of people speculate that specters are much more than Hollywood smoke and mirrors; according to a HuffPost poll, 45 percent of Americans believe in ghosts. (We can’t blame them—this widow’s real-life ghost story will make you seriously question the afterlife.)

The number may seem beyond belief, but another ghoulish number digs beyond just belief; 28 percent of Americans claim that they’ve had a ghostly encounter of their own. And thanks to a new video from Vox, there may finally be an explanation for the paranormal activities—and if you want to get up close and personal with a ghost, consider visiting five of the spookiest haunted attractions in the world.

When a dog whistle is blown, dogs react, but humans don’t. This is because the frequency of the pitch is of a frequency outside of a human’s hearing ability. Neil DeGrasse Tyson explains in the video how even though we can’t necessarily hear these frequencies, they can still produce vibrations which we sense, which can, in turn, trigger us into visualizing things which are not actually present.

Science just loves spoiling ghosts stories.

