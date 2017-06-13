11 Breathtakingly Beautiful Photos That Represent the Best of Your America
Check out these exceptional photos submitted by readers in our water-themed photo contest.
Christmas Meadows Trail, UtahCourtesy Robin PhillipsWe asked readers for their best images of the waterways and shorelines that link us into one. Our favorite won a place on the cover of our July/August Issue (and $500!). The winner, Robin Phillips, submitted a breathtaking photo of Christmas Meadows Trail. But we received—yes—a flood of great entries. Here are the three runners-up and seven more we loved.
Assateague Island, MarylandCourtesy Nathan Gonzales“As a full-time nurse, I value tranquil moments when I can decompress. This beach has given me many. I pitch a tent, camp overnight, and wake up early to watch the sunrise.” Nathan Gonzales, 42
Abiqua Falls, OregonCourtesy Thomas Rousseau“My family and I took a day-trip to these secluded falls. We stumbled upon a fire someone else had left behind, which is why my sister is only pretending to roast a marshmallow.” Thomas Rousseau
Clarion River, PennsylvaniaCourtesy Joe Lowrey“I took this photo from an abandoned railroad trestle I used to visit a lot during college. My friends and I would bring our guitars and make a day of it. Now I usually go with my brother.” Joe Lowrey, 25
Oquaga Lake, New YorkCourtesy Tracy Maines“My husband and I have spent our summers here every year since we were married. Before that, he’d been going with his family since he was three. The lake has a way of getting into people’s blood.” Tracy Maines, 57
Utah Lake, UtahCourtesy Christian Peay“Because a steel mill sat on its shores for more than half a century, Utah Lake has a reputation for being a dirty eyesore. I’ve always disagreed, and I love taking photos here to show people how beautiful it is.” Christian Peay, 50
South Padre Island, TexasCourtesy Ale Burrows“As my wife and I were leaving a waterfront restaurant, we must’ve startled this flock of pelicans. They flew off the pier and into the water. Luckily, I had my camera ready.” Alex Burrows, 47
Cape Elizabeth, MaineCourtesy Patrick Trepp“This historic lighthouse was first lit in 1791 and is named the Portland Head Light. I knew I wanted to photograph it at sunrise. The crashing waves were a welcome addition.” Patrick Trepp, 59
Cape Disappointment State Park, WashingtonCourtesy Dina Basarab“I was 12 the first time I visited this peaceful cove. My dad took my siblings and me on a hike and let us think we had found it on our own. It’s a magical spot.” Dina Basarab, 24
Blue Mountain Beach, FloridaCourtesy Margaret Dotson“I’m the editor of my high school yearbook, and I love taking photos. I snapped this one of my two best friends on vacation. I had to lie down in the wet sand to get it.” Margaret Dotson, 16
Buffalo, New YorkCourtesy Kathleen Keevins“I took this photo of a koi pond at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens this April. The outdoor grounds weren’t quite in bloom, but the indoor aquatic garden was gorgeous.” Kathleen Keevins
