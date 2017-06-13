Christmas Meadows Trail, Utah Courtesy Robin Phillips We asked readers for their best images of We asked readers for their best images of the waterways and shorelines that link us into one. Our favorite won a place on the cover of our July/August Issue (and $500!). The winner, Robin Phillips, submitted a breathtaking photo of Christmas Meadows Trail. But we received—yes—a flood of great entries. Here are the three runners-up and seven more we loved.

Assateague Island, Maryland Courtesy Nathan Gonzales “As a full-time nurse, I value tranquil moments when I can “As a full-time nurse, I value tranquil moments when I can decompress . This beach has given me many. I pitch a tent, camp overnight, and wake up early to watch the sunrise.” Nathan Gonzales, 42

Abiqua Falls, Oregon Courtesy Thomas Rousseau “My family and I took a day-trip to these “My family and I took a day-trip to these secluded falls . We stumbled upon a fire someone else had left behind, which is why my sister is only pretending to roast a marshmallow.” Thomas Rousseau

Clarion River, Pennsylvania Courtesy Joe Lowrey "I took this photo from an abandoned railroad trestle I used to visit a lot during college. My friends and I would bring our guitars and make a day of it. Now I usually go with my brother." Joe Lowrey, 25

Oquaga Lake, New York Courtesy Tracy Maines "My husband and I have spent our summers here every year since we were married. Before that, he'd been going with his family since he was three. The lake has a way of getting into people's blood." Tracy Maines, 57

Utah Lake, Utah Courtesy Christian Peay "Because a steel mill sat on its shores for more than half a century, Utah Lake has a reputation for being a dirty eyesore. I've always disagreed, and I love taking photos here to show people how beautiful it is." Christian Peay, 50

South Padre Island, Texas Courtesy Ale Burrows "As my wife and I were leaving a waterfront restaurant, we must've startled this flock of pelicans. They flew off the pier and into the water. Luckily, I had my camera ready." Alex Burrows, 47

Cape Elizabeth, Maine Courtesy Patrick Trepp "This historic lighthouse was first lit in 1791 and is named the Portland Head Light. I knew I wanted to photograph it at sunrise. The crashing waves were a welcome addition." Patrick Trepp, 59

Cape Disappointment State Park, Washington Courtesy Dina Basarab “I was 12 the first time I visited this peaceful cove. My dad took my siblings and me on a “I was 12 the first time I visited this peaceful cove. My dad took my siblings and me on a hike and let us think we had found it on our own. It’s a magical spot.” Dina Basarab, 24

Blue Mountain Beach, Florida Courtesy Margaret Dotson "I'm the editor of my high school yearbook, and I love taking photos. I snapped this one of my two best friends on vacation. I had to lie down in the wet sand to get it." Margaret Dotson, 16

Buffalo, New York Courtesy Kathleen Keevins “I took this photo of a koi pond at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens this April. The outdoor grounds weren’t quite in bloom, but the indoor aquatic garden was gorgeous.” Kathleen Keevins



