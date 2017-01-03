You’ll Never Guess Who Used to Cut the White House Lawn
When times got tough, President Wilson brought in a special group of four-legged groundskeepers.
Harris & Ewing Collection/ Courtesy Library of Congress, LC-DIG-HEC-10788
If President Trump is looking for a warm-and-fuzzy cost-savings plan, he might follow President Wilson’s lead. Wilson imported this flock of sheep in 1918 to reduce the White House gardening staff and economize during World War I. The South Lawn seemed to thrive under its four-legged groundskeepers. Even better, at auction their wool raised almost $53,000 for the Red Cross—adjusted for inflation, that’s about $850,000.
Some people like to travel by train because it combines the slowness of a car with the cramped public exposure of an airplane.
Dennis Miller
I think my pilot was a little inexperienced. We were sitting on the runway, and he said, “OK, folks, we’re gonna be taking off in a just few—whoa! Here we go.”
Kevin Nealon
“I can’t wait until your vacation is over.” —Everyone following you on Instagram
@kristencarney
A man knocked on my door and asked for a donation toward the local swimming pool. So I gave him a glass of water.
Comedian Greg Davies
Just found the worst page in the entire dictionary. What I saw was disgraceful, disgusting, dishonest, and disingenuous.
@sixthformpoet
Client: We need you to log in to the YouTube and make all our company videos viral.
From clientsfromhell.net
My cat just walked up to the paper shredder and said, “Teach me everything you know.”
@NicCageMatch
“Just because you can’t dance doesn’t mean you shouldn’t dance.” —Alcohol
@yoyoha (Josh Hara)
My parents didn’t want to move to Florida, but they turned 60 and that’s the law.
—Jerry Seinfeld
Q: What do you call an Amish guy with his hand in a horse’s mouth?
A: A mechanic.
Every Book Lover Will Love These Sweet Stories About Local Bookstores
Jerry Seinfeld once said, “A bookstore is one of the only pieces of physical evidence we have that people are still thinking.” Well, it appears we’re thinking less, because there are fewer and fewer bookstores around. Writer/artist and Reader’s Digest cartoonist Bob Eckstein seeks to rectify that with his wonderful homage to these temples of thought, Footnotes From the World’s Greatest Bookstores (Clarkson Potter). It’s chock-full of sweet, funny, and poignant stories. And a few celebrities make appearances, too.