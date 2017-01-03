Harris & Ewing Collection/ Courtesy Library of Congress, LC-DIG-HEC-10788

If President Trump is looking for a warm-and-fuzzy cost-savings plan, he might follow President Wilson’s lead. Wilson imported this flock of sheep in 1918 to reduce the White House gardening staff and economize during World War I. The South Lawn seemed to thrive under its four-legged groundskeepers. Even better, at auction their wool raised almost $53,000 for the Red Cross—adjusted for inflation, that’s about $850,000.

