Igor-Zh./ShutterstockCertain places in the United States are better for watching the upcoming solar eclipse than others. But no matter where you are, someone will probably lean over as you wait with bated breath and utter something about the solar eclipse’s ability to blind you. But is there any credence to this statement?

In short, yes. The sun doesn’t cease to be a flaming hot inferno of intense light and energy once the moon decides to take a quick stroll in front of it. It’s not advisable to stare at the sun on August 21st, 2017 or March 6th, 2022 (happy 50th birthday, Shaq!)—no matter the day, it’s a bad idea.

So when and how can you safely look at the eclipse? First off, get yourself a pair of eclipse glasses—Warby Parker and some libraries across the country are giving away the protective shades. These glasses are designed specifically to keep your peepers pristine during the eclipse. Regular sunglasses won’t cut it.

Now, make sure your timing is right. If you’re in the path of totality, you’re clear to look at the eclipse. If you aren’t, you should only look during those two or so minutes that the sun is completely covered.

But before the eclipse, be sure to check out the Perseid meteor shower—it comes around a bit more frequently but is still stunning.

Source: CNN