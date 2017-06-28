As Queen of the United Kingdom for over 60 years, Her Majesty can basically do as she pleases. She wears neon outfits to her heart’s content, uses her purse to send security signals, and carries at least two to three custom-made pairs of gloves with her at any given time. While this barely touches the surface of the perks of being a royal, one particular privilege caught the attention of a concerned Londoner.

The Queen was on her way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster for State Opening of Parliament when the West Yorkshire Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen: Her Majesty wasn’t wearing a seat belt. Yep, Queen Elizabeth II (who, by the way, isn’t even required to have a license to drive) got tattled on.

Shaun Jeffers/shutterstock

The police force, through, weren’t exactly thrilled with the 999 call (the United Kingdom’s emergency line—basically our 911), stating that it wasn’t a true emergency or the correct area in a recent tweet:

999 call received reporting that the Queen isn't wearing a seatbelt. #not999 #notevenwestyorkshire — WYP Contact Centre (@WYP_CCC) June 21, 2017

Her press office did not comment on the incident or the police department’s tweet.

Meanwhile, the Royal Family’s website states that “the Queen is careful to ensure that all her activities in her personal capacities are carried out in strict accordance with the law.”

While not wearing a seatbelt is certainly not the safest option, Queen Elizabeth II wouldn’t get prosecuted for this anyway. Civil and criminal proceedings cannot be taken against the Queen under U.K. law, although she has had her share of scandals in the past.