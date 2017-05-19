Man's best friend Courtesy Hope Daniels Kudos to the author who found just the right words to cheer up their friend or any loyal reader that picks up this book, Pack Mentality. (Thinking of adopting a pup? Consider one of these Kudos to the author who found just the right words to cheer up their friend or any loyal reader that picks up this book, Pack Mentality. (Thinking of adopting a pup? Consider one of these popular dog names .)

The key to teaching Courtesy Hope Daniels This pianist professor found the single best note to praise her student. This pianist professor found the single best note to praise her student.

Finding your truth Courtesy Hope Daniels This genius quote from a mom to her daughter found in How To Think Like Sherlock is a great reminder to help anyone search for clues to help make clear and confident choices. (Here are This genius quote from a mom to her daughter found in How To Think Like Sherlock is a great reminder to help anyone search for clues to help make clear and confident choices. (Here are 56 top secrets from life coaches , including how to make a decision.)

The power of flattery Courtesy Hope Daniels The writer behind this complimentary inscription realizes giving is better than receiving when it comes to getting what you want. The writer behind this complimentary inscription realizes giving is better than receiving when it comes to getting what you want.

Touching tribute Courtesy Hope Daniels Dealing with loss is never easy, that's why it's sometimes better to leave it up for interpretation as found in New History of World War II. Dealing with loss is never easy, that's why it's sometimes better to leave it up for interpretation as found in New History of World War II.

Maybe Rome was built in a day? Courtesy Hope Daniels Hopefully, the author behind this game of bridge cheat sheet was able to score a win just after learning how to play in 48 hours. Hopefully, the author behind this game of bridge cheat sheet was able to score a win just after learning how to play in 48 hours.

Homerun! Courtesy Hope Daniels One for the sports history books...Stumbling upon an autograph from a longtime New York sportswriter and book author, Phil Pepe. One for the sports history books...Stumbling upon an autograph from a longtime New York sportswriter and book author, Phil Pepe.

Love lives on Courtesy Hope Daniels It's hard not to let tears drench this handwritten note found in this book from the actual author who talks about his wife on the sleeve of the book and then her passing 54 years later. It's hard not to let tears drench this handwritten note found in this book from the actual author who talks about his wife on the sleeve of the book and then her passing 54 years later.

Never tardy Courtesy Hope Daniels Luckily this student, who was praised for her attendance at Sabbath School in 1891, didn't have to rely on New Jersey Transit to get her to school on time. (Always late? Try these Luckily this student, who was praised for her attendance at Sabbath School in 1891, didn't have to rely on New Jersey Transit to get her to school on time. (Always late? Try these time-management tips .)

Santa's list Courtesy Hope Daniels This cool aunt knew her nephew would be up for an adventure when she put this book under the tree. This cool aunt knew her nephew would be up for an adventure when she put this book under the tree.

Just a spoonful of sugar Courtesy Strand Book Store Nothing is sweeter than finding this touching message from a grandfather to his grandchild in the first American Edition copy of Mary Poppins.

