This Giant Tiger Is One Cat Who Clearly Loves to Swim
Tigers are actually the rare large felines that like to swim. Scaredy-cat lions and domestic house cats generally avoid the water.
Getty Images
Even tigers need to beat the heat. Fortunately, eight-year-old Akasha has a backyard pool—her yard being located at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California. Tigers are actually the rare large felines that like to swim (those scaredy-cat lions generally avoid the water). Akasha can lounge in the pool for hours, and when her trainer supplies a fleshy incentive, she’s also an excellent diver, with her ears tucked, teeth bared, and wide-open eyes on the prize.
Photograph by Justin Sullivan
