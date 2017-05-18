This Giant Tiger Is One Cat Who Clearly Loves to Swim

Getty Images

Even tigers need to beat the heat. Fortunately, eight-year-old Akasha has a backyard pool—her yard being located at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California. Tigers are actually the rare large felines that like to swim (those scaredy-cat lions generally avoid the water). Akasha can lounge in the pool for hours, and when her trainer supplies a fleshy incentive, she’s also an excellent diver, with her ears tucked, teeth bared, and wide-open eyes on the prize.

Photograph by Justin Sullivan