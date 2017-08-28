Most People Can’t Spot the Snake In This Photo—Can You?

Snakes are just about the most frightening thing in the world, according to Dr. Henry Walton Jones Jr. The only thing worse than a snake you can see is a snake you can’t see, however. And thanks to Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, you can experience the latter horror from the comfort of literally anywhere else besides the place where that snake is.

The reptilian removal and relocation service from Queensland, Australia posted a challenge to its 51,000 some-odd fans to find the snake in the photo below.

Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Any luck? This particular backyard seems like a regular I Spy book for snakes, so it’s understandable if you’re still squinting. The snake is actually in the top right corner, chilling in the ivy in the crook between the two fences.

Fear of snakes is called “Ophidiophobia,” or “being a rational person.” (People are afraid of a lot weirder things, though.)

This fun little puzzle proves to just be further evidence that Australia is a horrifyingly dangerous place where everything is trying to eat you. We’ll just stick to trying to find turtles in lilypads, thank you very much.

[Source: Mental Floss]