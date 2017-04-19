20 Inspiring Star Wars Quotes Every Fan Should Know By Heart
Jedi wisdom you can use in real life.
"Your eyes can deceive you; don't trust them."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
"Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
"In my experience, there's no such thing as luck."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
"Try not. Do—or do not. There is no try."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
"Never tell me the odds."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
"Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
"Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
"There's always a bigger fish."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
"I find your lack of faith disturbing."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
"Let go of your hate."—Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi
"Who's the more foolish; the fool, or the fool who follows him?" —Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
"Compassion, which I would define as unconditional love, is essential to a Jedi's life. So you might say that we are encouraged to love."—Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones
"I was not elected to watch my people suffer and die while you discuss this invasion in a committee."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
"Your focus determines your reality."—Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace
"So this is how liberty dies…with thunderous applause."—Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
"In a dark place we find ourselves, and a little more knowledge lights our way."—Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
"Great, kid. Don't get cocky."—Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope
"The fear of loss is a path to the dark side."—Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith
"That is why you fail."—Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back
