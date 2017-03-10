Via Starbucks.comSpring is just around the corner, and Starbucks is celebrating the warmer, sunnier weather like only Starbucks can.

Starting March 16, anyone who orders a hot beverage (any size) will have it served in one of these colorful, cheery cups complete with adorable hand-drawn designs. According to the official press release, “there’s nothing quite like those first few bursts of color that indicate the arrival of springtime.”

Via Starbucks.com

The cups will only be around for a few days throughout the U.S. and Canada, so be sure to take advantage of this promo before it leaves stores. And why wouldn’t you? They’re just so cute! (And make sure you don’t annoy your barista while you order.)