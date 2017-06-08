Content continues below ad



Do the little things

Predrag Sepelj/Shutterstock

The simplest acts of kindness often mean the most. If you find yourself living near a veteran, why not offer to ease the burden of yard work or running errands? Mowing a veteran's lawn every week, or spending some time pulling stubborn weeds means so much more than just helping with the landscaping—it's a tried and true way to physically show your appreciation for the sacrifice their service required. If lawn care or grocery shopping isn't your thing, why not bake cookies or invite them over for a meal? Going outside of your comfort zone to show appreciation often reaps rewards you never saw coming.